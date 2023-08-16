CSB Blazers tap former Gilas, PBA coach Rajko Toroman as consultant

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Rajko Toroman will be helping to train the College of Saint Benilde Blazers, who are looking to snap a title drought dating back to 2000

MANILA, Philippines – The College of Saint Benilde continues to stack up talent for the NCAA Season 99 basketball tournament and beyond, this time strengthening the Blazers’ sidelines with the signing of former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Rajko Toroman as consultant, the team announced on Wednesday, August 16.

“I’m absolutely thrilled; it’s coming full circle for me. I’ve always wanted to work with him again because he’s like a father figure to me,” said CSB head coach Charles Tiu of Toroman, who served as Gilas coach from 2009 to 2011 before taking on PBA gigs for Petron and Barako Bull.

Toroman will be joining Paolo Layug, Carlo Tan, Gabby Severino, Marvin Bienvenida, and Season 98 Blazers guard JC Cullar on Tiu’s staff.

“Before bringing Coach Zoran (Martic) on board, I had actually invited Coach Rajko. However, he had commitments in Bahrain and wanted to watch his grandson compete for the Serbian U16 national team,” Tiu said.

Toroman is expected to arrive in the Philippines on Wednesday evening.

“There is still so much for us to learn and improve upon, and having a coach of his caliber come here to train us is truly beneficial,” added Tiu.

CSB is looking to snap a 23-year title drought dating back to Season 76 in 2000.

In 2022, the Blazers came within one game of the coveted NCAA title, but eventually bowed in Game 3 to the three-peat-seeking Letran Knights. – Rappler.com