Letran escapes Lyceum, stays perfect

PLAYMAKER. Letran guard Fran Yu looks to set a play against Lyceum's Renzo Navarro.

Veteran guard Fran Yu comes through the clutch as defending champion Letran stays unbeaten in five games

MANILA, Philippines –Fran Yu knocked in a jumper in the final 22 seconds as Letran slipped past Lyceum, 80-77, to remain unbeaten in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, April 17, at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

The Pirates squandered several chances to send the game into overtime, allowing the Knights to improve to 5-0.

“Talagang nakatakas lang (We really just escaped),” said Knights coach Bonnie Tan. “In the second half, we went to our system. It paid off in the first three minutes of the third quarter.”

Letran joined San Beda on top anew as the Red Lions earlier blasted the Arellano Chiefs, 82-68, behind a balanced charge led by James Kwekuteye’s 14 points.

Rhenz Abando had 14 points and 5 rebounds while Jeo Ambohot added 13 points, 13 boards, and 5 blocks for the defending champion Knights.

Trailing by 10 points in the first half, Letran opened the third period with a 12-0 run.

The Knights stayed ahead, 78-72, on a Brent Paraiso three-pointer before the Pirates clustered 5 straight points to cut the deficit to 77-78 with 37.5 seconds left.

Lyceum wound up tied with Jose Rizal University at 1-5.

The Scores

First Game

San Beda 82 – Kwekuteye 14, Cometa 11, Penuela 9, Ynot 9, Bahio 8, Amsali 8, Sanchez 8, Cuntapay 6, Alfaro 4, Gallego 3, Visser 2, Villejo 0, Abuda 0, Andrada 0, Jopia 0.

Arellano 68 – Doromal 16, Sablan 10, Valencia 9, Cruz 8, Arana 7, Concepcion 7, Steinl 4, Sta. Ana 3, Abastillas 2, Caballero 2, Oliva 0.

Quarters: 17-15, 47-32, 66-52, 82-68.

Second Game

Letran 80 – Abando 14, Ambohot 13, Yu 9, Paraiso 9, Fajarito 7, Reyson 7, Mina 6, Olivario 5, Caralipio 5, Javillonar 5, Ariar 0.

Lyceum 77 – Barba 20, Larupay 19, Navarro 10, Valdez 9, Cunanan 6, Remulla 5, Garro 3, Guadaña 2, Umali 2, Bravo 1, Guinto 0, Gaviola 0.

Quarters: 20-24, 39-46, 62-65, 80-77.

– Rappler.com