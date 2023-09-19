Eduard Folayang not taking old ONE Championship rival Amir Khan lightly 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OLD FOES. ONE Championship veterans Eduard Folayang (left) and Amir Khan pose for a photo

Filipino MMA legend Eduard Folayang assures old rival Amir Khan that he is not taking their ONE Championship rematch lightly and is training hard to be the best version of himself

MANILA, Philippines – If Amir Khan thinks former two-time ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang is showing signs of complacency entering their rematch, then he couldn’t be any more wrong.

Folayang’s doing everything to return to top form ahead of his clash with Khan at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 30.

Talking to ONE Championship, Khan felt that Folayang might be taking this fight lightly, owing to the result of their first match back in 2018.

But as someone who wants to prove that he still belongs in the lightweight MMA division, Folayang said that Khan’s claims couldn’t be any farther from the truth.

“I can promise him that I’m not relaxing in this fight. Far from it, actually,” Folayang said.

“Of course, when the media asks me questions, I have to answer truthfully. But if he feels like I’m not taking it seriously, I’m saying now that we’re preparing hard for him, and we’re not taking him lightly. I’m training to become the best version of myself in this fight.”

In fact, “Landslide” expects a totally different Khan this time around.

The 39-year-old is on the lookout for a hungrier and more motivated Khan, especially since he’s a family man with more to fight for.

“We’re not belittling his talents, that’s for sure. He’s certainly improved,” Folayang said.

“Mentally, I feel like I’ll be facing a more mature fighter – especially since a lot of things have changed in his life, like starting a family. He’ll certainly be more motivated to win this for sure.”

But Khan’s not the only one who’s made changes since then, and Folayang plans to show it to the world when they meet center Circle in two weeks.

“This is a totally different setting now. It’s totally different from 2018 and 2023, and a lot of things have changed for sure,” he said.

“So this time, expect a different Eduard as well, a hungrier one. I want to get back on track and prove that there’s still more in me.” – Rappler.com