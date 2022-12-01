Heated Brooks trashes Pacio anew, promises to bring ONE title back to US

ONE Championship strawweight title contender Jarred Brooks unleashes one final verbal barrage against Filipino champion Joshua Pacio ahead of their December 3 showdown at the Mall of Asia Arena

MANILA, Philippines – ONE Championship strawweight title challenger Jarred Brooks did not mince words in his first-ever press conference in Manila ahead of his showdown against reigning champion Joshua Pacio on Saturday, December 3.

In front of a packed house filled with Filipinos in Solaire at Pasay City, the brash American contender trashed Team Lakay’s lone remaining champion to a chorus of boos, which he eventually just shouted over.

“This fight has been leading up for the past six months. It’s been a really rough experience in this training camp, but I’m going to show it all against your boy this Saturday,” Brooks said. “I’m going to chop off the head of this Filipino, and I’m going to bring it back to the United States!”

“Y’all laughing now, I promise you, you won’t be laughing after the fight.”

Pacio (19-3), who was also in attendance at the venue, had little left to say after months of trash-talking between the two fighters over their long-postponed fight.

“This is where I’m lagging behind, in English-speaking,” he said in Filipino. “Honestly, I’ve been undefeated here in my country, the Philippines, and I plan to do that again this December 3rd.”

Brooks (19-2), meanwhile, was not done, as he relished riling up the Filipino fans and media even more.

“Hey, I’m used to it at the end of the day. I’m used to it,” he shouted over the boos. “Everybody wants to hate on The Monkey God, that’s all good, because guess who’s bringing that fucking belt back to the United States of America, baby?”

“I have nothing against any Filipino. I have nothing against any Asian-American, anybody. All my beef comes with [Pacio] and I’m getting the belt. I promise you that. If you want to keep on hating, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter. I’m getting the belt at the end of the day.”

After months of agonizing wait, Brooks can finally put his money where his mouth is as he guns for Pacio’s belt in the main event of ONE 164 at the Mall of Asia Arena – the first event on Philippine soil in more than three years. – Rappler.com