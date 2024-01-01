LOOK: Paris celebrates New Year with Olympics looming

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG YEAR AHEAD. "Paris" is projected onto the Arc de Triomphe to celebrate the entry into the Olympic year, during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, January 1, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

President Emmanuel Macron promises to France that 2024 will be a 'year of pride and hope' as Paris lights up on New Year's Day to hype up the upcoming Olympics

President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Sunday (Monday, January 1, Manila time) that 2024 will be the year of French pride and hope, marked by the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games and the reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral after a devastating fire.

“Only once in a century does one host Olympic and Paralympic Games, only once in a millennium does one rebuild a cathedral,” Macron said.

“2024, a year of determination, choices, recovery, pride. In fact, a year of hope.”

Macron spoke in a televised address ahead of New Year celebrations during which around 90,000 police and 5,000 soldiers will be deployed to ensure security and address what the government called a “very high” terrorist threat.

France will continue to “re-arm” itself when it comes to security matters, but also boost public education and social cohesion, Macron said.

He sought to cheer up the French after a year marked by wars and crises abroad as well as protests over an unpopular pension reform and street violence following the police killing of a teenager at a Paris traffic stop. – Rappler.com