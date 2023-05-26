Ayo lets Converge take care of business in signing Ahanmisi to new deal

VETERAN. Maverick Ahanmisi in action for Converge during the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

Converge plays without Maverick Ahanmisi in its PBA On Tour debut but still ends up coasting to a 37-point rout of Terrafirma

MANILA, Philippines – Converge head coach Aldin Ayo opts to let the FiberXers management take care of business as the young franchise tries to secure star guard Maverick Ahanmisi to another contract.

Converge played without Ahanmisi in its PBA On Tour debut but still ended up coasting to a dominant 119-82 win over Terrafirma on Friday, May 26.

“There’s no update yet,” said Ayo in Filipino. “I leave it up to the management because right now, we’re busy practicing and preparing. The player movements depend on the management.”

“I hope there will already be a result.”

Ahanmisi became an unrestricted free agent at the end of the previous PBA season, which saw him play his best basketball in recent years.

His finest conference came in the season-ending Governors’ Cup, where Ahanmisi averaged 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 steals.

The seven-year veteran helped lead the FiberXers to the playoffs in all three conferences last season.

As important as Ahanmisi may be to Converge, though, Ayo said he is focused on the players that the FiberXers currently have in the fold.

“I don’t want to interfere [with the talks] because I don’t want to be distracted,” said Ayo.

“What we do as a coaching staff is whoever is here, we work on them.”

Converge welcomed two young guns in Mike Nieto and Adrian Wong, who were both acquired through trades with Rain or Shine and Magnolia, respectively.

The two immediately made their presence felt against the Dyip, with Nieto posting a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double and Wong scoring 11 points. – Rappler.com