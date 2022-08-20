Chris Ross expects nothing less from Mikey Williams in PBA title showdown

DEFENSE VS OFFENSE. Regarded as one of the best defensive players in the PBA, Chris Ross (right) goes up against arguably the most talented offensive player in the league in Mikey Williams.

Limiting Mikey Williams' scoring will be crucial in the PBA Philippine Cup finals as Chris Ross and San Miguel try to reclaim their All-Filipino throne

MANILA, Philippines – One of Chris Ross’ assignments for San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup finals is containing TNT star Mikey Williams.

Limiting Williams’ scoring will be crucial in the best-of-seven championship series as Ross and the Beermen try to reclaim their supremacy in the All-Filipino conference they ruled a record five straight seasons.

“I want him to play well but I want us to win,” said Ross, who has known the Tropang Giga ace even before Williams joined the PBA.

“Even before he got into the PBA, I knew what kind of talent he is and what he was going to do in this league and he has not disappointed at all. He has been putting on a show every time out.”

Williams has been nothing but exceptional for TNT.

Even after Magnolia keyed on Williams defensively in the semifinals, the Filipino-American guard still leads the league in scoring with 20.6 points on top of 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Also, the Tropang Giga have lost only thrice in the 13 games Williams played in since his return after a months-long contract stalemate with the franchise.

Ross, on the other hand, remains one of the top defensive guards in the league.

The San Miguel veteran is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and steps up to the occasion when the lights are brighter as the owner of two Finals MVP trophies.

As he goes up against arguably the most talented offensive player in the league in Williams, Ross expects fireworks in the finals.

“Mikey is my guy and I’m proud of what he has done in the short amount of time he has been in the PBA,” said Ross.

“I do not expect anything less from him.”

Game 1 of the championship series is scheduled at 6 pm on Sunday, August 21, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com