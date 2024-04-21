In company with legends: Lassiter climbs to 4th in all-time PBA 3-point list

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MEAN MUG. Marcio Lassiter in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Marcio Lassiter continues his ascent in the all-time PBA three-pointers list as he surpasses James Yap for fourth place and closes in on LA Tenorio for third

MANILA, Philippines – Marcio Lassiter only used to look up to the likes of Jimmy Alapag, LA Tenorio, and James Yap.

Now, he is in the same company as them.

Lassiter continued his ascent in the all-time PBA three-pointers list as he surpassed Yap for fourth place and closed in on Tenorio for third after helping San Miguel stay unbeaten in the Philippine Cup on Sunday, April 21.

The 12-year veteran finished with 14 points built on 4 three-pointers in a 120-100 rout of NorthPort to raise his career total to 1,197 and leapfrog Yap (1,194 and counting).

Up next in the list is Tenorio, who has 1,218 triples and counting.

Alapag sits at No. 1 with 1,250 three-pointers followed by PBA icon Allan Caidic, who previously held the league record when he ended his career with 1,242 treys.

“It is a tremendous feat – just to be in the same breath as the legends before me,” said Lassiter.

“These are guys that I’ve played with, some of them. I looked up to them when I was in my rookie year coming up. Just truly blessed.”

Now 36, Lassiter is the second-oldest player in the team after Chris Ross, who is 37.

But Lassiter has remained lethal from long distance, averaging 3 three-pointers per game this conference on a league-leading 55% clip.

If he keeps this pace, Lassiter would eclipse Tenorio in no time, and it would no longer be a surprise if he also surpasses Caidic and Alapag for the top spot.

Lassiter, though, does not want to get caught up in the hoopla of chasing the record.

“I’m not really thinking about that. I’m more focused on the win. But if I can make a few, that would be great to slowly chip away and we’ll see where it goes from there,” said Lassiter.

More games mean more chances, so expect Lassiter to improve his three-point tally as the defending champion Beermen – toting a perfect 7-0 record – are expected to go on a deep playoff run. – Rappler.com