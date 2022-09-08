Converge trades Adamos, Lojera to Phoenix for Porter, former Ayo guard Melecio

New Converge head coach Aldin Ayo is set to reunite with his former La Salle star ward Aljun Melecio through a pending trade with Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines – The Converge FiberXers continue their PBA off-season shake-up as they are set to trade big man Ben Adamos and rookie guard Kurt Lojera to the Phoenix Fuel Masters for stretch forward Kris Porter and scoring guard Aljun Melecio.

Phoenix head coach Topex Robinson confirmed the development, but added that the trade is pending league approval.

If the transaction gets the commissioner’s thumbs up, Melecio would be reunited with his former La Salle head coach Aldin Ayo, who was signed by Converge after the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup ended.

Meanwhile, Porter will be a fine addition to a promising FiberXers front court already boasting Justin Arana, Abu Tratter, Tyrus Hill, and Jeo Ambohot.

On the other end, Adamos will provide much-needed size to a Phoenix frontline currently held down by the likes of burly Larry Muyang, veteran Sean Anthony, and top star Jason Perkins.

Lojera’s two-way play from the perimeter will also be a welcome boost as long as he stays healthy.

Converge is coming off a seventh-seeded finish in the All-Filipino Cup, while Phoenix – which just lost star gunner Matthew Wright to the Japan B. League – will look to build up from a forgettable 11th-place, 3-8 record. – Rappler.com