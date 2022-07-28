Red-hot UST stuns Marinero; CEU downs Letran in D-League

The Builders Warehouse-UST Growling Tigers bank on a balanced attack as they keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Builders Warehouse-UST Growling Tigers kept their playoff hopes alive in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup as they took down the Marinerong Pilipino Skippers for their second straight win, 88-80, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday, July 28.

Fresh from a massive 71-point rout of AMA Online on Wednesday, July 27, the Growling Tigers banked on a balanced attack as five players ended up in double-digits in scoring, with Nic Cabañero and Sherwin Concepcion putting up 18 points each.

Bryan Santos and Kean Baclaan added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Paul Manalang contributed 10 markers as the Growling Tigers improved to 2-4.

Juan Gomez de Liaño and Arvin Gamboa had 18 points apiece for the Skippers, who dropped to 4-2 in the standings – tied with the EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers.

Meanwhile, the CEU Scorpions got back on the winning track and also improved their chances of making it to the playoffs with an 81-75 victory over the Wangs-Letran Knights in the first game.

After leading by only 7 points, 63-56, at the start of the payoff period, the Scorpions went on a crucial 9-0 run in the opening minutes of the quarter to push their lead to as many as 16, 72-56, with 4:20 remaining.

A late comeback by the Knights cut the Scorpions’ lead back to just 4, 75-79, off a triple by Kurt Reyson with 19 seconds remaining, before Franz Diaz iced the game with two charities.

Diaz exploded for a game-high 22 points, to go along with 7 rebounds for the Scorpions, who tied the Adalem Construction-St. Clare Saints at the fifth spot with an even 3-3 slate.

Brent Paraiso topscored for the Knights in the losing effort with 20 points as they absorbed their second straight loss after a blazing 3-0 start in the tournament.

The Scores

First Game

CEU 81 – Diaz 22, Santos 14, Balogun 13, Santiago 9, Ancheta 8, Ferrer 8, Cabotaje 3, Bernabe 2, Tolentino 2, Borromeo 0, Malicana 0, Enrile 0.

Wangs-Letran 75 – Paraiso 20, Reyson 14, Yu 11, Caralipio 9, Bataller 7, Sangalang 7, Tolentino 3, Ariar 2, Javilionar 2, Guarino 0, Go 0.

Quarters: 12-16, 37-37, 63-56, 81-75.

Second Game

UST 88 – Cabañero 18, Concepcion 18, Santos 16, Baclaan 15, Manalang 10, Manaytay 4, Mantua 4, Pangilinan 2, Stevens 1, Wilson 0.

Marinerong Pilipino 80 – Gamboa 18, Gomez de Liaño 18, Cariño 10, Nocum 7, Agustin 7, Pido 6, Bonifacio 6, Hernandez 4, Bonsubre Jr. 2, Lacap 2, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 19-17, 32-32, 59-54, 88-80.

– Rappler.com