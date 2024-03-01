Punching incident mars FEU rout of UST in UAAP boys’ football finale

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KICK. Bryan Villanueva in action for the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 86 high school boys' football tournament.

UST goalkeeper Ben Sabuga punches FEU defender Bryan Villanueva after the Baby Tamaraws captured the UAAP Season 86 boys' football crown with a demolition of the Junior Golden Booters

MANILA, Philippines – A punching incident marred the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws’ championship rout of the UST Junior Golden Booters in the UAAP Season 86 high school boys’ football tournament on Thursday, February 29.

UST goalkeeper Ben Sabuga punched FEU defender Bryan Villanueva after the Baby Tamaraws captured their 12th consecutive crown with a 3-0 demolition of the Junior Golden Booters at the UP Diliman Football Stadium.

While the rest of his teammates were celebrating, Villanueva walked past the UST bench and appeared to shush fans in the crowd.

Sabuga then rushed from his place near the goal post and hit Villanueva at the back of the head.

Ben Sabuga attacks Bryan Ezekiel Villanueva for celebrating after winning the chip.pic.twitter.com/lJc7SOHPHK — kiki (@kikitots) February 29, 2024

Cooler heads prevailed, but not without Junior Golden Booters head coach Marjo Allado giving Sabuga an earful for his careless act.

The match gave the players a chance to showcase their wares as new Philippine men’s football team head coach Tom Saintfiet watched.

FEU star Theo Libarnes scored in the final for his seventh goal of the season to clinch the Golden Boot and Best Striker awards.

Baby Tamaraws senior Gian Carlo Lucha earned season MVP honors, while UST’s Edcel Lauron and Kent Laurenz dela Peña bagged the Best Goalkeeper and the Best Midfielder awards, respectively. – Rappler.com