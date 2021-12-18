Perez, San Miguel send Blackwater crashing to 23rd straight loss

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel banked on a balanced attack to deal Blackwater a record-extending 23rd straight loss, 107-88, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, December 18.
CJ Perez unloaded 21 points to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists to lead six players in double figures to propel the Beermen to their second straight win after kicking off the conference with back-to-back losses.
Lassiter churned out 18 points, 4 steals, and 3 assists as he and Perez set the tone in the wire-to-wire victory, combining for 22 points in the opening quarter, which ended with San Miguel enjoying a 35-22 advantage.
The Bossing threatened a comeback midway through the 4th quarter after cutting their deficit to 10 points off a Juneric Baloria triple, 74-84, before Perez and Lassiter restored the order for the Beermen.
Simon Enciso then iced the win as he knocked down a trio of three-pointers to give San Miguel a comfortable 105-83 cushion with less than two minutes remaining.
Vic Manuel finished with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks off the bench, Enciso had 13 points, Terrence Romeo chimed in 13 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while import Brandon Brown churned out 12 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals.
The Beermen also got decent contribution from June Mar Fajardo, who tallied 7 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 blocks.
Paul Desiderio netted a team-high 16 points in the loss as the Bossing slipped to 0-4 for a tie at last place with NorthPort.
Import Brandon Brown fell short of a double-double for Blackwater with 9 points, 17 rebounds, and 3 steals.
The Scores
San Miguel 107 – Perez 21, Lassiter 18, Manuel 16, Romeo 13, Enciso 13, Brown 12, Fajardo 7, Pessumal 4, Zamar 3, Tautuaa 0, Gotladera 0, Comboy 0, Sena 0.
Blackwater 88 – Desiderio 16, McCarthy 14, Ebona 11, Baloria 10, Bond 9, Escoto 8, Chauca 7, Washington 6, McAloney 5, Daquioag 2, Paras 0.
Quarters: 35-22, 64-44, 80-66, 107-88.
