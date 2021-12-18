Perez, San Miguel send Blackwater crashing to 23rd straight loss

SIZZLING START. CJ Perez helps set the tone for San Miguel in its rout of Blackwater.

CJ Perez leads six players in double figures as San Miguel notches its second straight win after kicking off the PBA Governors' Cup with back-to-back losses

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel banked on a balanced attack to deal Blackwater a record-extending 23rd straight loss, 107-88, in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, December 18.

CJ Perez unloaded 21 points to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists to lead six players in double figures to propel the Beermen to their second straight win after kicking off the conference with back-to-back losses.

Lassiter churned out 18 points, 4 steals, and 3 assists as he and Perez set the tone in the wire-to-wire victory, combining for 22 points in the opening quarter, which ended with San Miguel enjoying a 35-22 advantage.

The Bossing threatened a comeback midway through the 4th quarter after cutting their deficit to 10 points off a Juneric Baloria triple, 74-84, before Perez and Lassiter restored the order for the Beermen.

Simon Enciso then iced the win as he knocked down a trio of three-pointers to give San Miguel a comfortable 105-83 cushion with less than two minutes remaining.

Vic Manuel finished with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks off the bench, Enciso had 13 points, Terrence Romeo chimed in 13 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while import Brandon Brown churned out 12 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals.

The Beermen also got decent contribution from June Mar Fajardo, who tallied 7 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Paul Desiderio netted a team-high 16 points in the loss as the Bossing slipped to 0-4 for a tie at last place with NorthPort.

Import Brandon Brown fell short of a double-double for Blackwater with 9 points, 17 rebounds, and 3 steals.

The Scores

San Miguel 107 – Perez 21, Lassiter 18, Manuel 16, Romeo 13, Enciso 13, Brown 12, Fajardo 7, Pessumal 4, Zamar 3, Tautuaa 0, Gotladera 0, Comboy 0, Sena 0.

Blackwater 88 – Desiderio 16, McCarthy 14, Ebona 11, Baloria 10, Bond 9, Escoto 8, Chauca 7, Washington 6, McAloney 5, Daquioag 2, Paras 0.

Quarters: 35-22, 64-44, 80-66, 107-88.

– Rappler.com