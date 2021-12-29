NorthPort guard Garvo Lanete, 32, retires from PBA

SHOOTER. Garvo Lanete made a name for himself as a deadshot.

Garvo Lanete walks away from the PBA after a six-year career as he migrates to the United States

MANILA, Philippines – Garvo Lanete has decided to call it quits in the PBA.

The NorthPort guard retired from the PBA at age 32 as he migrated to the United States with his American wife Shelby Pearl.

NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio confirmed the development on Wednesday, December 29.

Lanete made a name for himself as a deadshot during his stellar collegiate career with the San Beda Red Lions, helping the team capture four NCAA championships.

The native of Ormoc City also won gold medals with the national team in the 2011 and 2013 editions of the Southeast Asian Games and 2012 Jones Cup.

Drafted sixth overall by NLEX in 2015, Lanete played a total of six seasons in the PBA, including stints with Meralco and NorthPort.

Lanete averaged 4.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in the previous Philippine Cup, which saw NorthPort reach the quarterfinals.

He sat out all of their games in the ongoing Governors’ Cup.

NorthPort star Robert Bolick, who also hails from Ormoc and represented San Beda, paid tribute to Lanete.

“Thank you for everything. Learned a lot from you on and off the court. Very good example of being a true vet,” Bolick wrote on Facebook. – Rappler.com