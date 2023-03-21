Ginebra captain LA Tenorio reveals battle with Stage 3 colon cancer

PBA 'Iron Man' and Ginebra captain LA Tenorio will undergo treatment for colon cancer in the Philippines and Singapore for the next few months

MANILA, Philippines – Ginebra star point guard LA Tenorio revealed on Tuesday, March 21, that he has been diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

The Gin Kings captain released a statement through the PBA’s website, saying it would be “very difficult to keep the real reason [for his absence] a secret any longer, and [doing so] will only lead to unnecessary gossip, fake news, and misinterpretations.”

“I was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. The initial testing three weeks ago led me to instantly miss practices and games. I have completed my surgery last week and will soon undergo treatment for the next few months,” Tenorio wrote.

The 38-year-old floor general on March 1 snapped his legendary 744-game PBA “Iron Man” streak of consecutive games played due to a groin injury, which has plagued him for long stretches dating back to previous conferences.

“I have given not only 17 full years to the PBA, but have dedicated my whole life to basketball. I have committed my body and health for the love of the game. It has been my passion and love. Sadly, there are things beyond one’s control,” Tenorio continued.

“But with my faith, I am lifting everything to God now and I believe there is a higher purpose as I go through this part of my life.”

Tenorio last became a major part of Ginebra’s rotation during the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup finals, where the Gin Kings edged the Bay Area Dragons for the championship – Tenorio’s eighth overall.

The four-time Finals MVP then played sporadically in the ongoing Governors’ Cup to keep the Iron Man streak going before eventually sitting out due to his lingering groin ailment.

“I am not yet retiring from the game I love, and with the help of the best doctors in the Philippines and Singapore, I believe I can touch a basketball once more and return stronger,” Tenorio concluded. – Rappler.com