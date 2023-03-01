Iron Man streak busted as LA Tenorio misses PBA game for 1st time

OUT. LA Tenorio misses a game for the first time in his PBA career.

Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio sits out for the first time in his pro career after playing a PBA record 744 consecutive games

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA Iron Man streak of Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio has come to a screeching halt.

Tenorio missed a PBA game for the first time after playing a league record 744 consecutive matches as he sat out the Gin Kings’ duel with Meralco in the Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, March 1.

According to the TV broadcast, Tenorio got sidelined after aggravating a sports hernia.

The 38-year-old guard did not join the team on the bench as Ginebra returned to action for the first time after a near two-week break.

He had not missed a game since he got selected fourth overall by San Miguel in the 2006 PBA Draft.

It was such an impressive feat that the streak outlasted the three teams that passed on Tenorio in the draft, with Sta. Lucia, Air21, and Coca-Cola all exiting the PBA.

Mark Barroca now owns the longest active streak for most consecutive games played with 538. – Rappler.com