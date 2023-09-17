More than a brawler? John Amores raring to get new reputation with NorthPort

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ex-JRU player John Amores, infamous for his NCAA career-ending punching spree, is eager to change his public image and prove his worth in the PBA if ever he gets a contract with NorthPort

MANILA, Philippines – Former JRU player John Amores remains infamous today in Filipino basketball fan circles as the guy who abruptly ended his NCAA career with an all-out punching assault on no less than four St. Benilde players back in November 8, 2022.

Fast forward to the present, the road to redemption continues to yield positive returns for the 23-year-old swingman as he was selected 51st overall by the NorthPort Batang Pier in the ultra-loaded 2023 PBA Rookie Draft on Sunday, September 17.

Although he has yet to ink an official contract, Amores is already raring to craft a new public image away from his hothead self if ultimately given a chance on a huge platform like the PBA.

“I’m really happy because given with what happened to me, this can be a start for me to change and show people that I am capable of doing things that are good for my career,” he said in Filipino.

In his time away from the smoldering ruins of his collegiate career, Amores has been making the most of all his new on-court opportunities, starting with the Zamboanga Valientes of the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) before moving on to the MPBL’s Muntinlupa Cagers.

If ever he does get a shot to live out his PBA dream, the 6-foot-2 prospect is more than willing to keep his emotions in check and stick within the team’s system, whether at NorthPort or elsewhere.

“I will just do my best and chip in whatever I can help the team with,” he continued. “If the team needs me, especially on defense, I can provide that. Whatever gets them the wins, that’s what I’ll do.”

Amores now hopes the redemption winds continue to be favorable to him as NorthPort snagged up a staggering 11 players in the 79-strong 2023 draft, including standouts like Zavier Lucero, Cade Flores, Brent Paraiso, and Fran Yu. – Rappler.com