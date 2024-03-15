June Mar Fajardo fit again as San Miguel begins title defense

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOT. June Mar Fajardo in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

June Mar Fajardo returns to action for San Miguel after sitting out Gilas Pilipinas' first-window campaign in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers due to a calf injury

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo is healthy again and that is bad news for the rest of the PBA.

Back in action after being sidelined with a calf injury, the seven-time MVP keyed San Miguel to an electrifying start in the Philippine Cup as they coasted to a 109-97 win over luckless Rain or Shine on Friday, March 15.

Fajardo finished with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds with 2 blocks despite being put under a minutes restriction, logging just 25 minutes off the bench.

“I recovered well. I got some rest,” said Fajardo in Filipino.

Fajardo sustained the injury in Game 4 of the Commissioner’s Cup finals against Magnolia in February.

Although Fajardo managed to finish the best-of-seven series to capture his 10th championship with the Beermen, he needed to sit out Gilas Pilipinas’ first-window campaign in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers later that month.

The decision to take time off basketball worked wonders for Fajardo as he got cleared by his doctor last March 8, paving the way for him to suit up for San Miguel in the first game of its title defense.

Fajardo, 34, said he no longer feels pain.

“I guess I’m healthy. I just need to bring back my conditioning. We just returned to practice. But so far, so good,” said Fajardo.

Aside from leading the Beermen to a championship sweep this season, the Cebuano giant has to stay fit if he wants to have a crack at a record-extending eighth MVP plum.

Fajardo topped the statistical points (SPs) battle at the end of the Commissioner’s Cup, amassing an average of 40.9 SPs ahead of Barangay Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger (35.7) and teammate CJ Perez (35.4). – Rappler.com