LA Tenorio eyes PBA return in October

Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio says he is set for an October return after taking a hiatus from his playing career since he revealed his battle with colon cancer

MANILA, Philippines – When the 48th season of the PBA tips off, expect LA Tenorio to suit up for Barangay Ginebra again.

Tenorio said he is set for an October return after taking a hiatus from his playing career since he revealed in March his battle with Stage 3 colon cancer.

He missed the Gin Kings’ finals run in the Governors’ Cup, where they fell short of a three-peat bid in the season-ending conference as they bowed to TNT in six games.

“My body misses playing,” said Tenorio in Filipino in the Sa’n Si Miguel vlog by San Miguel Corporation (SMC). “When we reached the finals last time, I really wanted to help the team.”

“Thanks to God, I’ll be able to come back in October. But the more important thing is I finish my treatment and I need to get myself conditioned so I’ll be ready when I’m allowed to play.”

Entering his 17th season in the PBA, the 38-year-old said he goes to Singapore every two weeks for chemotherapy.

“This is a long process but I’m positive because the doctors’ feedback have been promising and I continue to pray to God for my faster recovery,” said Tenorio.

Already with Ginebra for a decade, Tenorio thanked SMC for having his back as he fights the biggest battle not just of his career but his life.

“I’m truly grateful to the whole San Miguel family because they are behind me in full support,” Tenorio said.

Tenorio currently helps out as part of the coaching staff for the Gin Kings, who will play their first game in the PBA On Tour against San Miguel on Sunday, June 4, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. – Rappler.com