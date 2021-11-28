Sista captures its maiden PBA 3x3 title after going winless in the first leg and falling short of the semifinals in the second leg

The Sista Super Sealers completed their unbeaten campaign in Leg 3 of the PBA 3×3 with a 20-13 win over Pioneer Pro Tibay in the finals at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Sunday, November 28.

Kenneth Mocon waxed hot and delivered 9 points as the Super Sealers continued their steady rise after going winless in the first leg and falling short of the semifinals in the second leg.

Mocon was right on the mark from beyond the arc, hitting back-to-back two-pointers that put his side ahead, 5-4, and draining two more long bombs to give Sista a sizable 16-7 lead.

Prince Rivero, Leo de Vera, and RJ Argamino then took turns to put the Super Sealers on the cusp of the title, 20-8, before Pioneer racked up 5 straight points to shave its deficit.

Time, though, was not on the side of Pioneer as Sista ended the third leg unscathed by winning all of its six games – three in the pool stage and three in the knockout round.

Argamino backstopped Mocon with 6 points, while Rivero had 4 points in the rout that won the Super Sealers the top prize of P100,000.

Gian Abrigo delivered 6 points for Pioneer, which took home P50,000 following its first finals appearance.

Earlier, Terrafirma redeemed itself from a disappointing semifinal loss to Pioneer with a 21-16 win over the Purefoods TJ Titans to secure third place.

Matt Salem led the charge for the Dyip with 11 points as they pocketed P30,000 to cap an inspired campaign dedicated to their teammate Roider Cabrera, who remains hospitalized after collapsing in the second leg.

The quarterfinals saw a couple of upsets as second leg champion Meralco Bolts and runner-up Platinum Karaoke suffered early exits following losses to Purefoods and Pioneer, respectively. – Rappler.com