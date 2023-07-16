Terrafirma downs San Miguel to halt 3-game skid in PBA On Tour

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VICTORY. Eric Camson and Terrafirma come out triumphant against San Miguel in the PBA On Tour.

Terrafirma returns to the winning column as San Miguel ends its PBA On Tour run with back-to-back losses and a 3-8 record

MANILA, Philippines – Terrafirma pulled away in the fourth quarter and toppled San Miguel, 85-72, to get back on track in the PBA On Tour at the San Juan Arena on Sunday, July 16.

Juami Tiongson carried the scoring cudgels early and churned out 15 points before Ed Daquioag and Javi Gomez de Liaño took care of business in the final period as the Dyip improved to 4-6 in the preseason tiff.

The Beermen were still within striking distance, 57-60, before Terrafirma unloaded 25 points in the fourth quarter, with Daquioag and Gomez de Liaño scoring 8 and 7 points, respectively, en route to the 13-point victory.

Daquioag finished with 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, while JP Calvo and Gelo Alolino put up identical lines of 10 points and 4 assists.

Gomez de Liaño ended the game with 9 points and 3 rebounds as the Dyip snapped a three-game skid.

Terrafirma also banked on the frontcourt tandem of Isaac Go and Eric Camson, who pounced on the Beermen side missing big men June Mar Fajardo and Mo Tautuaa with 8 points each and 26 rebounds combined.

Slated to play their last game against unbeaten Magnolia on July 26, Dyip head coach Johnedel Cardel hopes his wards learned lessons from their past losses as they try to pull off an upset.

“We need to play smart. We lost our last three games in the endgame. I asked, ‘Why do we lose?’ Because we do not use our heads,” Cardel said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Rodney Brondial turned in a 19-point, 17-rebound double-double to pace San Miguel, which wrapped up its PBA On Tour run with back-to-back losses and a 3-8 record.

Jericho Cruz tallied 19 points and 6 rebounds, while Allyn Bulanadi scored 11 points in the loss.

The Scores

Terrafirma 85 – Tiongson 15, Daquioag 13, Calvo 10, Alolino 10, Gomez de Liano 9, Go 8, Camson 8, Ramos 6, Cahilig 4, Alanes 2.

San Miguel 72 – Brondial 19, Cruz 19, Bulan 11, Apacible 6, Lee 6, Faundo 5, Baclao 4, Javelona 2, Dela Cruz 0, Lazarte 0.

Quarters: 21-19, 37-37, 60-57, 85-72.

– Rappler.com