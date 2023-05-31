Barroca takes over as Magnolia trips Converge

VETERAN MOVES. Magnolia's Mark Barroca tries to get past the Converge defense.

Magnolia picks up a second straight win as Mark Barroca comes through the clutch against Converge in the PBA On Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Mark Barroca delivered the goods as the Magnolia Hotshots hacked out a 99-95 win against the Converge FiberXers in the ongoing PBA On Tour exhibition series at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The veteran guard took over in the clutch, scoring six successive points down the stretch, including the go-ahead fallaway jumper, 96-95, with 40.3 seconds left.

Barroca finished with 12 points, half from the free throw line, adding 4 rebounds and 7 assists.

“We build the winning culture, and we want to bring it to the season, so we must respect whatever opponents we face,” Barroca said after the game.

“We focused on offense and defense and it paid off,” he added.

Magnolia averted collapse after surrendering a 14-point lead, 62-48, built in the third quarter.

Converge guard Kevin Racal caught fire in the fourth quarter, scoring 9 points during a stretch that gave the FiberXers an 81-77 lead with 7:07 left.

The team remained on top by four, 93-89, after Alec Stockton scored a tough reverse layup, fishing defender Abu Tratter’s sixth foul, 2:37 remaining.

Paul Lee drilled a 35-foot three pointer entering the last two minutes, which was quickly answered by a Jeron Teng two-point jumper.

Following free throws by Barroca with 1:04 left, Barkley Ebona committed a turnover that led to the defining possession.

Lee led with 21 points as the Hotshots – who did not have Ian Sangalang and Calvin Abueva – improved to 2-0.

Racal, on the other hand, scored a game-high 22, while Jerrick Balanza chipped in 20 for Converge. Mike Nieto added 18 in a starting role.

Blackwater bounces back

In the first game, the Blackwater Bossing scored a bounce-back win, 100-94, against the Terrafirma Dyip.

Troy Rosario had an efficient scoring output of 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting to power Blackwater.

“We were challenged in the game, because as what our coaches said, we had to find a way to bounce back after a big loss to Magnolia,” said Rosario.

“I think I need to lead the way, us veterans, so it was a good thing that our teammates followed suit and showed off on both offense and defense,” he added.

After a close game in the first two-and-a-half quarters, the Bossing pulled away in the third, outscoring their opponents 14-4 in the final 6:08, capped off by a corner triple by Mike Ayonayon that pushed the lead to 84-73.

Blackwater’s double-digit spread was more than enough to keep distance against the Dyip, answering every opportunity to remain ahead.

Scoring point guard RK Ilagan came up big in the clutch, drilling some huge buckets, including a layup that put his side up 99-89 with 33 seconds left.

However, Terrafirma had a last-gasp run to trim the lead to five, 99-94, after Juami Tiongson’s reverse finish, 14 seconds to go.

Rosario then scored the marginal free throws for Blackwater, which now sport a 2-1 record under the guidance of interim head coach Joe Silva.

Five players scored in double figures for the Bossing, while the team overall shot 45% from the field.

Tiongson poured all around numbers of 22 markers, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists for Terrafirma, while Allen Mina scored 19, shaking off a bad ankle turn that saw him get carried to the bench.

The Dyip, which had JP Calvo, Kevin Ferrer, JP Calvo, and Alex Cabagnot out of action due to various reasons, remained winless in the exhibition series at 0-2, having lost 117-83 to Magnolia last Sunday.

The scores

First Game

Blackwater 100 – Rosario 20, McCarthy 13, Ilagan 12, Amer 11, Suerte 9, Ular 8, Hill 6, DiGregorio 5, Casio 3, Sena 2, Taha 1, Publico 0.

Terrafirma 94 – Tiongson 22, Mina 19, Cahilig 16, Daquioag 12, Go 8, Ramos 5, Alolino 4, Alanes 3, Gomez de-Liano 3, Grospe 2, Taladua 0.

Quarters: 24-23, 53-52, 84-73, 100-94.

Second Game

Magnolia 99 – Lee 21, Je. Mendoza 14, Barroca 12, Ahanmisi 12, Eriobu 8, Laput 8, Tratter 8, Corpuz 6, Murrell 6, Dela Rosa 4.

Terrafirma 95 – Racal 22, Balanza 20, Nieto 18, Teng 8, Stockton 7, Arana 6, Ebona 5, Jo. Mendoza 5, Ambohot 4, Guinto 0.

Quarters: 22-14, 45-35, 71-64, 99-95.

– Rappler.com