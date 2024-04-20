Magnolia streak snaps Rain or Shine’s 5-game run

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG NUMBERS. Magnolia’s Ian Sangalang splits the defense of Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga and Nick Demusis.

Ian Sangalang and Mark Barroca deliver the goods for the Magnolia Hotshots as they continue their winning ways in the PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots picked up their fourth straight victory and stopped the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters’ five-game winning run following a 108-102 triumph in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Tiaong Convention Center in Quezon on Saturday, April 20.

Ian Sangalang turned in a monster performance for Magnolia as he racked up a double-double of 25 points on an ultra-efficient 11-of-14 field goal clip and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Mark Barroca also came up huge for the Hotshots with an all-around outing of 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists as they improved their record to 5-2.

With the score knotted at 82-all in the early goings of the fourth quarter, the Hotshots uncorked a fiery 14-2 blast to create a much-needed separation over the gritty Elasto Painters, 96-84, with 6:36 to play.

Rain or Shine refused to give up, cutting the deficit back to just 5, 98-103, thanks to a pair of free throws by Andrei Caracut with still 1:01 left on the game clock.

The Elasto Painters had an opportunity to inch closer to just a single possession after Calvin Abueva was called for an offensive foul with 58 seconds remaining, but Caracut failed to convert on his runner in the following play.

Barroca then put Rain or Shine away for good with his trademark fadeaway jumper over the outstretched arm of Santi Santillan with only 34 ticks left.

Aris Dionisio, Jed Mendoza, and Paul Lee also finished in double-digit scoring for Magnolia with 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively.

Adrian Nocum led the way for Rain or Shine – which fell to an even 5-5 slate – with 19 points, while Santillan added 17 markers.

The Scores

Magnolia 108 – Sangalang 25, Barroca 18, Dionisio 13, Mendoza 12, Lee 11, Eriobu 10, Abueva 8, Balanza 5, Tratter 4, Jalalon 2, Reavis 0, Escoto 0, Laput 0.

Rain or Shine 102 – Nocum 19, Santillan 17, Belga 16, Mamuyac 13, Caracut 12, Aistio 9, Borboran 6, Clarito 4, Demusis 3, Belo 2, Ildefonso 0.

Quarters: 16-21, 54-43, 78-74, 108-102.

– Rappler.com