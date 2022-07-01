Ginebra whips Converge for share of PBA lead despite missing Tim Cone

Ginebra is business as usual despite the absence of head coach Tim Cone, who is in the United States to join the Miami Heat coaching staff for the NBA Summer League

MANILA, Philippines – The absence of Tim Cone hardly hampered Barangay Ginebra as it cruised to a 105-89 win over Converge in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, July 1.

Cone missed a PBA game for the first time in his storied career to fly to United States after being invited by the Miami Heat to join their coaching staff for the NBA Summer League.

But the Gin Kings were business as usual as they banked on the dynamic duo of Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar to claim their third straight win and improve to 5-1 for a share of the lead in the standings.

San Miguel totes an identical 5-1 record.

Thompson produced all-around numbers of 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Aguilar tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks in the convincing victory that saw Ginebra pull away in the third quarter.

Up by just a single possession early in the third period, 54-51, the Gin Kings mounted a 10-0 run for a 64-51 advantage and never looked back.

Thompson and Aguilar combined for 15 of the 30 points Ginebra scored in the third frame as they entered the final salvo with an 80-65 lead.

Christian Standhardinger posted a double-double of 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists in the win, while Stanley Pringle chalked up 11 points in limited action.

Arvin Tolentino had 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 steals for the Gin Kings, who also got a 9 and 8 points from Prince Caperal and John Pinto, respectively.

Sophomore guard Allyn Bulanadi led the FiberXers anew in scoring with 16 points on top of 4 rebounds, but his numbers went down the drain again as Converge absorbed its second straight loss and fell to 2-5.

Abu Tratter finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Maverick Ahanmisi and RK Ilagan tallied 10 points in the loss.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 105 – Thompson 24, J. Aguilar 20, Standhardinger 13, Pringle 11, Caperal 9, Tolentino 9, Pinto 8, Tenorio 7, Dillinger 0, David 0.

Converge 89 – Bulanadi 16, Tratter 13, Ahanmisi 10, Ilagan 10, Racal 9, Ambohot 8, Adamos 7, Arana 6, Stockton 4, DiGregorio 3, Browne 3, Tolomia 0, Murrell 0.

Quarters: 21-22, 50-45, 80-65, 105-89.

– Rappler.com