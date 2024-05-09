CVIRAA 2024: Cebu City new king of Central Visayas high school hoops

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPION. Cebu City overpowers Cebu Province in the finals of the CVIRAA 2024 secondary boys basketball tournament.

Cebu City earns the right to represent Central Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 after reigning in the secondary boys basketball of the regional tournament

CEBU, Philippines – After dethroning the reigning champion in the semifinals, Cebu City went on to dominate Cebu Province, 102-74, to rule the secondary boys basketball action in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) on Thursday, May 9.

Bannered by players from the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers, Cebu City overpowered the Carmen National High School ballers from Cebu Province from the get-go, on the way to the victory that secured them the right to represent the region in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in July.

For Cebu City coach Delfin Pepito Jr., their strong defensive play keyed the team’s championship journey.

“Tungod sa among depensa, naluya sila ug naglisud (Because of our defense, the opponents became tired and they had a rough time),” the coach said.

John Nethan dela Torre, the team’s MVP, attributed the win to God who, he said, gave them composed minds, unyielding strength, and better endurance for the game.

“We will work hard and extra for the preparations for Palarong Pambansa, so that we can attain more wins and continue to be a force against other schools,” the player said in Cebuano.

In the semifinals, Cebu City stunned Mandaue City, 95-69, to advance to the championship round.

Mandaue City, composed of players from the Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, was the reigning CVIRAA champion who shocked perennial winner National Capital Region to bag the Palarong Pambansa 2023 crown.

The Queen City advanced to the CVIRAA title round along with Cebu Province, which downed Tanjay City, 70-59, in the other semifinal match.

Mandaue City settled for third place after downing Tanjay City with a 90-69 finish.

LOOK: The Championship Game for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet 2024 secondary boys basketball category.



In the finals round on Thursday afternoon, May 9, it came down to Cebu City and the Cebu province division teams. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/xfc3kt78WQ — John Sitchon (@TheJohnSitchon) May 9, 2024

– Rappler.com