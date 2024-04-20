Looking for help: Ginebra eyeing David Murrell, other players to beef up injury-laden roster

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone says the Gin Kings are making moves after Jamie Malonzo suffered a calf injury, further compounding their personnel woes at the small forward spot

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra has its eyes on David Murrell and other available players as it aims to beef up its crippled wing rotation going into the homestretch of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Head coach Tim Cone said the Gin Kings are making moves after Jamie Malonzo suffered a left calf tear, further compounding their personnel woes at the small forward spot.

Aside from Malonzo, Ginebra is also without Jeremiah Gray and Aljon Mariano, who are likewise sidelined with injuries.

“We’re looking for help. We’re looking for help outside the lineup to fill that void,” said Cone on Friday, April 19, after their 87-83 win over TNT.

“I think we already put a claim in for David Murrell. And we’re waiting to see if anybody else is going to pick him up.”

Murrell got relegated to the unrestricted free agent with rights to salary list by Magnolia, allowing other teams to sign him.

Cone said the Gin Kings are also looking at other prospects, including those from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

“We’ll look around the league for help. [We’ll] see if there is somebody out there that could help us out, whether it be through picking up a player from, who knows, the MPBL,” said Cone.

“That is what you do as a team – you find out where your holes are and you try to fill them.”

Already guaranteed of a spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-3 record, Ginebra hopes to hammer out a deal before it plays its next game against winless Converge in Cagayan de Oro City on April 27.

“Is there a trade pending? Not at all. Have we talked to other teams? Not at all. Yet. That is what this week is going to be about,” said Cone. – Rappler.com