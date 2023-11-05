June Mar Fajardo wins MVP for 7th time, leads honor roll in PBA Leo Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KRAKEN. June Mar Fajardo in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo reclaims his status as the best player in the PBA as he captures a record-extending seventh Most Valuable Player plum

MANILA, Philippines – When healthy, June Mar Fajardo has proven it is hard to dislodge him from the top.

The San Miguel star big man captured a record-extending seventh PBA Most Valuable Player plum as he bannered the honor roll in the Leo Awards on Sunday, November 5, at the Araneta Coliseum.

His run of six straight MVP wins halted by Barangay Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson last year, Fajardo reclaimed his status as the best player following an impressive run that saw him add more hardware to his collection.

The 6-foot-10 giant earned a record-extending ninth Best Player of the Conference (BPC) in the Philippine Cup, where he also steered the Beermen to the title with the Finals MVP award to boot.

Fajardo put up 17.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks to top the statistical points (SPs) battle with an average of 40.2 SPs, besting the Gin Kings duo of Thompson and Christian Standhardinger for the MVP.

Thompson, who won BPC and helped Ginebra reign in the Commissioner’s Cup, averaged 13.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.6 steals.

Meanwhile, Standhardinger averaged 15.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4 assists, capping his season by nailing the BPC in the Governors’ Cup.

Beermen guard CJ Perez likewise contended for MVP honors after churning out a league-leading 18.7 points on top of 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.9 steals.

Fajardo, Thompson, Standhardinger, and Perez made the Mythical First Team that also featured Gin Kings forward Jamie Malonzo.

The MVP runner-up last season, TNT’s Mikey Williams cracked the Mythical Second Team together with NorthPort’s Robert Bolick, Magnolia’s Calvin Abueva, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, and TNT’s Calvin Oftana.

Fajardo and Standhardinger also earned spots in the All-Defensive Team along with Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon and Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge.

Converge newcomer Justin Arana claimed the Rookie of the Year honors, beating out Blackwater’s Ato Ular and NLEX’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

Arana averaged 9.9 points. 7.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks as he helped the FiberXers reach the playoffs in all three conferences.

Ginebra’s newest acquisition, Maverick Ahanmisi, edged Tolentino and NLEX’s Don Trollano for the Most Improved Player after averaging a career-high 13.7 points with 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for Converge last season.

NLEX’s Kevin Alas won the Sportsmanship Award for the second straight season. – Rappler.com