PBA to summon Converge import Jamaal Franklin after confronting refs

Jamaal Franklin vents his ire on the referees, believing he got fouled on a pair of three-pointers late as Converge falls to Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA will summon Converge import Jamaal Franklin after he confronted the officials at the end of their 106-103 loss to Phoenix in the Governors’ Cup on Sunday, February 26.

Franklin vented his ire on the referees, believing he got fouled on a pair of three-pointers he took with time winding down.

Seeking to give the FiberXers back the upper hand after the Fuel Masters grabbed a 105-103 lead, Franklin airballed a triple following a tough contest from Simon Camacho.

Camacho, though, appeared to have hit Franklin on the arm during the shot, but the officials let play continue.

Franklin then muffed the potential overtime-forcing three-pointer after being hounded by Phoenix reinforcement Du’Vaughn Maxwell.

Video of the confrontation showed a furious Franklin going to the officials’ table before the Converge staff led by head coach Aldin Ayo held back the former NBA player.

Franklin, though, refused to address the contentious plays.

“What do you think about it? You just tell me what you think about it and we can go with that,” Franklin told reporters.

The loss prevented the FiberXers from climbing to second place as they dropped to 6-3 for fourth.

“We lost, they won. It sucks every loss,” said Franklin, who finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks.

For Franklin, Converge needs every win as it looks to clinch a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals, an incentive granted to the top four teams after the elimination round.

“It is only 11 games in the conference, every game is important, especially now that we’re getting close to the playoffs,” he said.

Up next for Franklin and Converge is Meralco on Friday, March 3, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com