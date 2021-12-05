MANILA, Philippines – Terrafirma stormed back from a sizable deficit against San Miguel and hacked out a 23-20 overtime win to clinch the last quarterfinal spot in the fourth leg of PBA 3×3 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Sunday, December 5.
Down 15-20, the Dyip scored the last 5 points in regulation to force overtime and netted 3 straight points in extra time as the Beermen failed to reach the knockout round for the second straight leg.
Dhon Reverente starred for Terrafirma with a game-high 12 points, including a wide-open layup that gave his side a 21-20 advantage in overtime.
Matt Salem then sealed the win for the Dyip with a booming two-pointer as he finished with 6 points.
San Miguel played without Bacon Austria for most of the match after he sustained a laceration on his upper lip due to an inadvertent elbow from Reverente during a drive attempt.
But his absence hardly slowed down the Beermen as James Mangahas, Jeff Manday, and Louie Vigil hit four two-pointers combined in a fiery 9-3 run that put San Miguel on top, 20-15.
However, the Beermen squandered several chances to close out the win as Reverente and Terrence Tumalip conspired for a 5-0 blitz that sent the game into overtime.
Terrafirma advanced to the knockout round for the fourth straight leg.
Earlier, third leg champion Sista Super Sealers were given a dose of reality as they failed to make it to the quarterfinals following a 21-12 loss to the Limitless App Masters in the pool stage.
Sista narrowly missed the quarterfinal bus after finishing at fourth place in Pool A with a 1-3 card, with only the top three teams in the group qualifying for the knockout round.
The other seven quarterfinalists include Platinum Karaoke (4-0), Limitless (3-1), and the Cavitex Braves (2-2) from Pool A, the Meralco Bolts (2-1) and Pioneer Pro Tibay (2-1) from Pool B, and the TNT Tropang Giga (2-1) and Purefoods TJ Titans (2-1) from Pool C. – Rappler.com