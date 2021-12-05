TOP PERFORMER. Dhon Reverente topscores for Terrafirma as San Miguel misses the quarterfinals for the second straight leg.

Terrafirma advances to the knockout round of PBA 3x3 for the fourth straight time following a come-from-behind win over San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines – Terrafirma stormed back from a sizable deficit against San Miguel and hacked out a 23-20 overtime win to clinch the last quarterfinal spot in the fourth leg of PBA 3×3 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Sunday, December 5.

Down 15-20, the Dyip scored the last 5 points in regulation to force overtime and netted 3 straight points in extra time as the Beermen failed to reach the knockout round for the second straight leg.

Dhon Reverente starred for Terrafirma with a game-high 12 points, including a wide-open layup that gave his side a 21-20 advantage in overtime.

Matt Salem then sealed the win for the Dyip with a booming two-pointer as he finished with 6 points.

San Miguel played without Bacon Austria for most of the match after he sustained a laceration on his upper lip due to an inadvertent elbow from Reverente during a drive attempt.

But his absence hardly slowed down the Beermen as James Mangahas, Jeff Manday, and Louie Vigil hit four two-pointers combined in a fiery 9-3 run that put San Miguel on top, 20-15.

However, the Beermen squandered several chances to close out the win as Reverente and Terrence Tumalip conspired for a 5-0 blitz that sent the game into overtime.

Earlier, third leg champion Sista Super Sealers were given a dose of reality as they failed to make it to the quarterfinals following a 21-12 loss to the Limitless App Masters in the pool stage.

Sista narrowly missed the quarterfinal bus after finishing at fourth place in Pool A with a 1-3 card, with only the top three teams in the group qualifying for the knockout round.

The other seven quarterfinalists include Platinum Karaoke (4-0), Limitless (3-1), and the Cavitex Braves (2-2) from Pool A, the Meralco Bolts (2-1) and Pioneer Pro Tibay (2-1) from Pool B, and the TNT Tropang Giga (2-1) and Purefoods TJ Titans (2-1) from Pool C. – Rappler.com