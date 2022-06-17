Carlos Yulo tops floor exercise to claim gold in Asian Championships

CHAMPION AGAIN. Carlos Yulo adds another gold medal to his growing collection.

Carlos Yulo follows up his breakthrough medal finish in the all-around with a historic Asian Championships gold in the floor exercise

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Carlos Yulo made history anew as he captured the Philippines’ first gold medal in the Asian Gymnastics Championships after ruling the men’s floor exercise in Doha, Qatar on Friday, June 17.

Yulo tallied 14.933 points in the finals of his pet event – where he won a world championship three years ago – to comfortably take home the top prize against his Korean, Chinese, and Japanese contenders.

Korea’s Kim Han-sol and China’s Yang Jiaxing shared silver with identical scores of 14.333 points, while Japan’s Shiga Tachibana settled for bronze with 14.3 points as they proved no match to the pint-sized Filipino.

Leading the pack with a 14.8 points in the qualification, Yulo outdid himself in the medal round by performing the most difficult routine (6.3 points) and having the cleanest execution (8.633 points) for a total of 14.933 points.

His golden act in the floor exercise followed up a breakthrough performance in the men’s all-around, where Yulo bagged silver to become the first Filipino to win a medal in the Asian Championships.

Yulo recorded 83.767 in six apparatuses as he fell short of the gold against China’s Shi Cong.

Shi clinched gold with a total 83.833 points, while Yang salvaged bronze with 83.733 points.

Yulo is a strong contender for a vault gold after topping the qualification round of the event and will gun for more medals in the still rings and parallel bars. – Rappler.com