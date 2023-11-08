Juan Gomez de Liaño out again as Seoul falls to Jeremy Lin, New Taipei in EASL

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STAR. Jeremy Lin in action for the New Taipei Kings in the East Asia Super League.

Juan Gomez de Liaño sits out for the second straight EASL game as the Seoul SK Knights squander an early lead and absorb a blowout loss to Jeremy Lin and the New Taipei Kings

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Juan Gomez de Liaño sat out and the Seoul SK Knights absorbed their second loss in the East Asia Super League, falling to hosts New Taipei Kings, 90-72, in Taiwan on Wednesday, November 8.

Gomez de Liaño did not see action for the second straight EASL game as his Korean Basketball League club dropped to 1-2 in Group B.

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin flirted with a triple-double in his EASL debut and powered the Kings with 12 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds against 6 turnovers.

New Taipei forged a 43-43 deadlock at halftime after trailing by 8 points at the end of the opening period before it outscored Seoul 47-29 in the last two quarters en route to the resounding victory.

American import Kenny Manigault paced the Kings with a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double on top of 5 steals and 4 assists, while Lin’s brother Joseph fired 21 points with 6 assists and 2 steals.

Former NBA player Jameel Warney erupted for 45 points with 11 rebounds and 2 blocks for the Knights, but he lacked help from his supporting cast.

Leon Williams ended up as the only other Seoul player in double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Featured in the first three games of Group B, the Knights will take a lengthy break from EASL action before they return against PBA side Meralco Bolts on December 27.

But before that, Meralco will tangle with reigning Japan B. League champions Ryukyu Golden Kings on November 15. – Rappler.com