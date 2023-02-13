PBA MVP Scottie Thompson to have jersey retired by Perpetual

STAR. After a decorated NCAA career with Perpetual, Scottie Thompson has become the face of the Barangay Ginebra franchise.

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Perpetual Help is set to retire the No. 6 jersey of Barangay Ginebra star Scottie Thompson during its 48th Foundation Day on Thursday, February 16, at the Home of the Altas gymnasium in Las Piñas City.

Arguably the most decorated Altas product, Thompson will be feted for his achievements in the field of basketball after being named the PBA MVP and winning seven championships with the Gin Kings.

Thompson also dons the national colors with Gilas Pilipinas.

Known for his all-around play, Thompson suited up for Perpetual from 2011 to 2015 under the late great coach Aric del Rosario, capturing the NCAA MVP plum in Season 88.

Thompson will also lead the Team Stars in the All Stars Game against the Rising Stars squad bannered by PBA aspirant Kyt Jimenez of the Davao Occidental Tigers.

Joining Thompson are Ronald Sy, Milo Bonifacio, Gerry Guarda, Harold Arboleda, Jong Baloria, Chester Saldua, Ricky Pracale, Kervin Lucente, Nestor Bantayan Jr., Anton Tamayo, Chester Tolomia, Gab Dagangon, GJ Ylagan, Joel Jolangcob, Jett Vidal, Tony Paulino, Ketih Pido, Gerard Dizon, and Jon Yuhico.

Meanwhile, the Rising Stars are composed of John Cedrick Abis, Jielo Razon, Gilbert Malabanan, Jerry Andaleon, Joey Barcuma, JP Boral, Arthur Roque Jr., Christina Pagaran, Alwin Manalang, Jun Galabin, Rom Mangalino, Justine Alano, Eric Ramirez, Japeth Macaraeg, Mark Denver Omega, AJ Coronel, Joshua Rodriguez, and Cyrus Nitura. – Rappler.com