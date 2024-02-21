After shock mass exodus, Racela-coached Perpetual lands trusted vet Patrick Sleat

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LEADERS. Bryan Sajonia and Patrick Sleat help carry the FEU Tamaraws’ campaign in UAAP Season 85.

Perpetual Help finally gets a break after suffering multiple big-name departures, landing FEU veteran Patrick Sleat to reunite with head coach Olsen Racela

MANILA, Philippines – Perpetual Help finally gets a breakthrough in men’s basketball ahead of the NCAA’s centennial year.

In an offseason mired by shock departures from the likes of Jun Roque, Mark Omega, Cyrus Nitura, Carlo Ferreras, and Joey Barcuma, the Altas rebounded with a big-fish coup from the UAAP, reuniting new head coach Olsen Racela with his former FEU ward Patrick Sleat.

A homegrown Tamaraw dating back to his high school days, the 6-foot-2 forward will have two more years of eligibility starting NCAA Season 101 after a customary sit-out period.

Sleat is expected to provide steady leadership on and off the court, and an all-around skill set honed by three years of UAAP competition with FEU.

In what would be his final go-around with the Tamaraws in UAAP Season 86, the scrappy forward posted averages of 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Come NCAA Season 101, Sleat will get all the touches he can handle as Perpetual attempts to rebuild its identity from the ground up with strong financial backing, reportedly from Racela’s employer San Miguel Corporation.

Among other San Miguel personalities set to grace the sidelines for the Altas in Season 100 are current Ginebra assistant coach Richard del Rosario and former PBA MVP Scottie Thompson. – Rappler.com