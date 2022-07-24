Surigao’s ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ Ingemar Macarine gets ready for Lake Michigan swim

ENDURANCE SWIM. Surigao-born Prosecutor Ingemar Macarine swims across the Macajalar Bay from Camiguin to Balingoan in Misamis Oriental in this 2017 photo.

MINNESOTA, USA – Surigao-born prosecutor and endurance swimmer Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine will test his swimming prowess again as he attempts to swim Lake Michigan on Sunday morning, July 24 (Monday, July 25, Manila time).

Macarine will be joined by two other Filipino-American multi-sports enthusiasts, Rey Letada and Nick Regorgo, in attempting to complete a full open-water, 10- to 16-kilometer marathon swim.

Letada is a retired US Navy officer, diver, and parachutist who took part in the Operations Enduring Iraqi Freedom while Regorgo is a triathlete, marathoner, cyclist, and martial arts instructor.

Just like in his past swims, Macarine will follow the English Channel Swimming Association rules, and will also be monitored by World Open Water Swimming Association.

“After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, I’m back,” said Macarine, who pioneered the open-water crossings in the Philippines.

The intrepid swimmer, who currently works as a prosecutor in the Department of Justice (DOJ), had swum several channels in the country and outside the country.

It will be his fifth marathon swim in the US. In the past, he swam across the waters of Alcatraz in San Francisco in California, Hudson River in New York, Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, and the Golden Gate Bridge, also in California.

Showing his prowess in preparation for the event, he joined a triathlon race in Bohol early this month and a half-marathon race New Jersey last weekend.

“I’m in top shape. I’m both physically and mentally ready for the swim,” Macarine said.

Macarine said the Lake Michigan swim will signal the resumption of his open-water swimming career anchored on his advocacies for clean waters, a pollution-free marine environment, and a healthy lifestyle.

Several compatriots in the US will be witnessing Maracine’s swim in Lake Michigan.

“It’s gonna be awesome to see Macarine swim in Lake Michigan. I’ll watch him from start to finish,” said Chicago-based Rene Cagape who also hails from Surigao City.

Charles and Jay Berryman flew from United Kingdom to the US as a show of support.

“As usual, we are rooting for the success of the swim. Ingemar (Macarine) has an indomitable spirit that gives us inspiration by conquering fears both in the depths and freezing cold waters,” Jay said. – Rappler.com