Heading, Taichung stretch T1 League win streak after edging New Taipei

LEVEL. Jordan Heading and the Taichung Suns even their record to 5-5.

Jordan Heading waxes hot from deep as the Taichung Suns pick up their third win in a row in the T1 League in Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Heading submitted another solid outing as the Taichung Suns eked out a 99-92 road win over the New Taipei CTBC DEA and extended their winning streak in the T1 League in Taiwan on Sunday, January 23.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard churned out a team-high-tying 23 points to go with 6 rebounds and 2 steals for Taichung, which picked up its third straight victory and improved to an even 5-5 for fourth place in the six-team tiff.

New Taipei threatened a late comeback after Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga cut their deficit to 92-97 with a contested triple with 40 ticks left, but a turnover by former New York Knicks forward Cleanthony Early in their next possession doomed their chances.

Heading, who drained 5 three-pointers, then sealed the win for the Suns by coolly sinking his free throws for the final tally.

Palestinian import Sani Sakakini also delivered 23 points for Taichung on top of 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals, and 2 blocks, while American reinforcement Julian Wright had 18 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals off the bench.

Chen Ching-Huan added 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Suns.

Early chalked up 31 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals in the loss, although the DEA remained at second place behind the league-leading Kaohsiung Aquas (9-1) with a 7-5 record.

Still, it was a disappointing loss for New Taipei, which saw its three-game winning streak snapped, considering it beat Taichung handily the first time they met earlier in the season.

Heading will figure in an intense guard matchup with Filipino-American Jason Brickman as the Suns seek a repeat win over the Aquas on Friday, January 28. – Rappler.com