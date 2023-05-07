Friendly rivalry: Canino laughs off staredown spree with Belen, says it’s part of game

La Salle super rookie Angel Canino relishes her friendly stare-off with NU reigning MVP Bella Belen and shares they are still friends once the final game buzzer sounds

MANILA, Philippines – Fans at the jam-packed Araneta Coliseum were treated to the very best of Philippine volleyball’s next big stars as Angel Canino and the La Salle Lady Spikers outlasted Bella Belen and the NU Lady Bulldogs by the skin of their teeth in a thrilling five-set Game 1 finals escape.

Canino, despite being a rookie, played like a battle-tested veteran in her very first UAAP finals game at the seniors’ division, leading the green side with 21 points and 14 excellent receptions.

Belen, meanwhile, scattered 22 points, 14 excellent receptions, and 12 excellent digs in the losing effort, supporting Alyssa Solomon’s game-high 28-point explosion.

All game long, Canino and Belen excited fans with heightened levels of confidence and swagger, as both traded staredowns and side-eye looks to each other while their teammates also joined in the fun.

And for Canino, that’s all there is to it: fun.

“It’s part of the game, as usual,” the 19-year-old sensation said after the game. “Whatever you see inside the court, that’s just a game. Outside the court, we’re all friends.”

Belen, meanwhile, respectfully begged off interviews after the razor-thin loss.

“I’m really happy with this experience. It’s a big opportunity for me to play in the finals and showcase what we can showcase,” Canino continued. “There’s still pressure to that, but we have to shrug it all off, the external and internal [factors].”

Safe to say, Canino and Belen will once again turn up the heat on each other as La Salle goes for the kill in Game 2 on Sunday, May 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With both standouts just entering their 20s, volleyball fans are in for a treat as many more wars will certainly be waged between them, whether as opponents or perhaps, eventual national team allies. – Rappler.com