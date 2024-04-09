Not just a Canino team: La Salle coaches demand more leadership as MVP recovers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GET IT TOGETHER. The La Salle Lady Spikers huddle after a point in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament

La Salle continues to find its way and seek new leaders without injured MVP Angel Canino, as it needed to dig deep in its last two assignments against clear underdogs UP and UE

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers remain the top team in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament with a 9-1 record despite not having injured reigning MVP Angel Canino for the last two games.

However, a closer look at the defending champions reveals big cracks in their once-formidable group as they crawled to the finish line in back-to-back games against clear underdogs UP and UE.

Following a five-set grind against the sixth-ranked Lady Warriors, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-12, on Tuesday, April 9, head coach Ramil de Jesus and top deputy Noel Orcullo have seen enough. They did not let the remaining Lady Spikers’ apparent lack of heart pass by unchecked.

“As of now, it’s like they’re still looking for Angel,” Orcullo said, as Canino once again sat out due to ongoing recovery from a freak right hand accident. The MVP, however, has shed her arm sling, albeit still keeping thick hand wraps.

“Right now, there are only a few leaders left in the court. I said last night, we can’t just have one leader, or just the captain. We all need to lead. We can’t rely on just a few people. You all need to lead yourselves.”

In a way, veteran blocker Thea Gagate responded to the call despite the extended game against UE, as the two-time reigning Best Middle Blocker tallied a season-high 22 points on 17 attacks, 3 blocks, and 2 aces.

Sophomore star Shevana Laput was right there alongside her senior teammate, scoring 21 on 17 hits, 3 rejections, and an ace.

“I just reminded my teammates that he had to have bigger desires to do our jobs,” Gagate added in Filipino. “We should hustle on defense whether on the floor or on the net and we have to show better desire in our spikes.”

“We just keep on reminding one another because sometimes, our emotions get the better of us, and we have to calm down so our games return to form.”

The Lady Spikers have limited time to adjust without Canino, as the red-hot Bella Belen and the NU Lady Bulldogs await on Sunday, April 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With or without Canino, La Salle is still supposed to be better than its last two showings. The coaches and the players know it, and the champs will work hard to figure it out. – Rappler.com