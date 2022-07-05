Echo Laure commits to UST, cites ‘family ties’ as motivation

The Laure lineage lives on in UST as Echo Laure commits to the Growling Tigers basketball team, following in the footsteps of his volleyball star sisters EJ and Eya

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers added an intriguing recruit to their collection of young talent by securing the commitment of second-generation standout Echo Laure.

The 19-year-old, who confirmed his commitment to UST to Rappler, is the son of former PBA player Eddie Laure and younger brother of UST women’s volleyball stars EJ and Eya Laure.

The 6-foot-5 forward spent the last year training in the United States and is slated to return to the Philippines in August as he connects with his new team in preparation for UAAP Season 85.

“One of the main reasons why I committed to UST is because, of course, the family ties to the school. I saw how they took care of my older sisters when they were there and how the UST community treats its athletes,” Laure said.

The former NU high school stalwart clarified that his commitment right now is a verbal one, although he plans to formalize it once he returns to the country.

“For me, verbal or signed, a commitment is still a commitment and I hope to honor it and give my all for the UST community and to Father Rodel Cansancio for giving me an opportunity to play for such a prestigious school,” he said.

Laure is thankful to other collegiate suitors such as NU and Adamson for considering him to be part of their future plans. “But UST ultimately felt like home for me and that’s one of the reasons why I chose UST,” he explained.

Laure was more of a slasher while he played high school basketball in the Philippines but has focused on improving his outside game while abroad.

“It’s been really great so far, playing in tournaments here really showed me how different Philippine basketball and American basketball are physicality-wise and skill wise, too,” he said of his experience.

“I’ve been playing in the Filipino tournaments here and we might play in a couple of AAU tournaments soon, but mostly focusing on practicing, working out, and getting better each day,” he added.

Due to the taller, stronger, and better competition of college basketball, Laure has focused on also improving his agility, speed, and strength to play either of the forward positions in college hoops.

He is excited to meet all his new teammates and reconnect with old friends Nic Cabañero and Jordi Gomez de Liaño.

“I can’t wait to see what our dynamic will be like once we share the floor not as opponents, but finally as teammates once again,” he said excitedly.

His father Eddie was a Rookie of the Year, scoring champion, Mythical Team member, MVP, and a champion in the Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA) playing for the Batangas Blades. He then played for 13 years in the PBA before becoming an assistant coach for UST’s volleyball team and in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

His sister EJ was a team captain for UST and led them to the Final Four while Eya was the leading scorer and a UAAP MVP candidate in Season 84.

Echo is aware of the athletic prowess his family name brings but is eager to live up to the task.

The Growling Tigers, meanwhile, could utilize his capabilities in an effort to improve on their 3-11 display last UAAP campaign. – Rappler.com