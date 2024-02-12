More UAAP HS history: Adamson claims first girls’ volley title, NU rules boys’ tourney

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HISTORY MADE. The Adamson Baby Falcons celebrate winning the UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball championship against the Nazareth-NU Lady Bullpups.

Adamson wins its first-ever UAAP girls' volleyball title in dominant fashion, sweeping Nazareth-NU to complete a 14-0 Season 86 sweep, while the Bullpups get redemption at UE's expense over in the boys' division

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson continued to stamp its class in the UAAP high school level, as the Baby Falcons denied Nazareth-NU a girls’ volleyball title three-peat bid with a 25-18, 25-18, 28-26 thrashing in Game 2 on Monday, February 12, completing a dominant 14-0 Season 86 sweep.

Less than a day ago, Adamson had also claimed its first boys’ basketball title in 31 years on Sunday, February 11, also against Nazareth-NU.

Nineteen-year-old Shaina Nitura shone brightest after the two-game sweep, nabbing both season MVP and Finals MVP honors to cap off her Baby Falcons career.

Led by Nitura and two other graduating stars, Mary Grace del Moral and Felicity Sagaysay, Adamson not only completed a rare season sweep, but also lost just four sets total in its entire campaign.

Had NU won the series, it would have broken a second-place tie with UST at six girls’ titles apiece. La Salle-Zobel stays alone on top with 10.

The Bullpups, however, got their redemption over in the boys’ division, denying a three-game challenge by the UE Junior Warriors with a 20-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-21 Game 3 finale, also on Monday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The win marks the school’s fifth boys’ title overall, all in just a seven-year span.

UE, meanwhile, continues searching for an elusive return trip to the top after achieving an astounding 11-peat from 2004 to 2015. Overall, the Junior Warriors hold a league-best 14 championships in the division.

NU’s Jeffe Gallego was named Finals MVP for his efforts in the thrilling three-game series, which included a marathon 39-37 Set 1 win in Game 1 and a five-set loss in Game 2. – Rappler.com

The UAAP does not keep high school volleyball stats, only scores.