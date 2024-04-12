LIST: UAAP Season 86 champions

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

While some UAAP teams retained their thrones, others finally reached the pinnacle of their sport. Check out the champions this Season 86!

MANILA, Philippines – Pick any season in the rich history of the UAAP and there’s always no shortage of victorious moments fueled by the student-athletes’ grit and grind.

Season 86 of the 2023-2024 school year is no exception. While some teams retained their thrones, others finally reached the pinnacle of their sport.

Here is the updated list of this season’s champions:

BASKETBALL

Men’s basketball – De La Salle University

The La Salle Green Archers were not exactly the favored contenders prior to the season. Yet, they hit their stride when it mattered most, and snagged the men’s basketball title against University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in a thrilling winner-take-all Game 3.

The championship run gave birth to Kevin Quiambao’s superstardom as he led the Archers with 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks in the finals series en route to the Finals MVP plum on top of his Season MVP award.

Women’s basketball – University of Santo Tomas

Women’s basketball as a whole saw a massive jump this year. At the forefront of this growing interest in the sport, the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses ended the NU Lady Bulldogs’ seven-year reign in the UAAP women’s basketball in a gritty best-of-three series that came down to the wire.

UST’s Nikki Villasin delivered the championship-clinching basket with just under 7 seconds left, handing the España-based crew its first basketball title since 2006.

Boys’ basketball – Adamson University

The Adamson Baby Falcons marked Season 86 as their resurgence in high school basketball, snatching their first championship in 31 years by thumping the National University Bulldogs in Game 3 of their best-of-three title series.

Mark Esperanza bagged the Finals MVP after norming 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in the series.

The Far Eastern University Diliman Baby Tamaraws retained their high school football crown for the 12th straight time, stomping first-time finalist UST Junior Golden Booters in a lopsided yet controversial coronation.

FEU’s title celebration was marred by a punching incident involving UST’s goalkeeper Ben Sabuga and Tamaraws defender Bryan Villanueva, where the former attacked the latter in the field.

BADMINTON

Women’s Badminton – Ateneo de Manila University

The Ateneo Blue Eagles emerged queens of the badminton court for the fourth consecutive time, dispatching the UP Fighting Maroons in the women’s badminton finals.

Mika de Guzman and Jochelle Alvarez shone the brightest for the Blue Eagles as they shared MVP honors in the tournament.

Men’s Badminton – Ateneo de Manila University

Ateneo further solidified its hold on the badminton crown after ending the NU Bulldogs’ seven-year reign in the sport.

The Blue Eagles won their first men’s badminton title in 10 years, and completed their first golden sweep of the sport since 2013.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Men’s beach volleyball – University of Santo Tomas

The UST Male Tiger Sands ruled the outdoor event for the fifth straight year, surviving the NU Bulldogs in a tightly contested finals matchup.

Capturing their eighth men’s crown overall, the Tiger Sands leaned on the ever-reliable duo of season MVP Alche Gupiteo and Rancel Varga.

Women’s beach volleyball – University of Santo Tomas

UST reigned supreme once more in the women’s side after taking down the NU Lady Bulldogs in lopsided fashion.

Led by MVP Gen Eslapor and Sofiah Pagara, the Female Tiger Sands defended their title for the sixthth consecutive season en route to ruling both divisions.

CHESS

Men’s chess – University of Santo Tomas

Sweeping their competition, the UST Male Woodpushers bagged their third straight title and their 10th overall crown in the sport with 18 match points (8 wins and 2 draws).

UST’s Melico Ocsan Jr. was named the tournament’s MVP, while teammate Chester Reyes got the Rookie of the Year honors to dominate the competition.

Women’s chess – Far Eastern University

The FEU Lady Tamaraws reclaimed their throne after four years, going unbeaten until Round 11 before bowing out in the final two rounds where their early dominance proved enough for the title.

Mary Joy Tan spearheaded FEU on the way to an MVP award, while Mhage Sebastian impressed in her first season with the Lady Tamaraws to gain the Rookie of the Year nod.

High school chess – Far Eastern University

FEU-Diliman completed a golden double in the high school chess ranks, ruling both the boys and girls divisions of the sport.

The girls squad sealed its success as early as the penultimate round, while the boys team took down the UST Boys Woodpushers to reign in Season 86.

Both MVPs also came from FEU as Franklin Andres took home the nod in the boys’ division, while Ruelle Canino gained the award in the girls’ side.

TABLE TENNIS

Men’s table tennis – University of Santo Tomas

The UST Tiger Paddlers made history in Season 86, notching their fourth straight title and a record 30th overall crown in the sport after escaping the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the finals.

UST relied on last season’s MVP Alvin Sevilla, and this season’s MVP John Michael Castro to lift the Tiger Paddlers to another dominant showcase.

Women’s table tennis – De La Salle University

The La Salle Lady Paddlers thwarted their rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles to take their eighth overall title in the women’s table tennis tournament.

Angel Laude earned the season’s MVP to carry the Lady Paddlers to the title.

High school table tennis – University of Santo Tomas

The UST Junior Tiger Paddlers were forces to be reckoned with throughout both the boys and girls tournaments, finishing the season undefeated en route to the golden double.

The boys team snapped a 15-year championship drought, while the girls squad retained their crown for Season 86.

TENNIS

Men’s tennis – University of Santo Tomas

The UST Male Tennisters cruised past the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the finals to secure their second straight men’s tennis title in Season 86.

Season 86 MVP Nilo Ledama and Finals MVP Steven Sonsona put UST on their shoulders in extending the school’s record of 16 championships in the sport.

Women’s tennis – National University

The National University completed a three-peat after edging out UST in the women’s tennis finals.

After topping the eliminations, the Lady Bulldogs clashed with the Lady Tennisters in the finals, leaning on Allyssa Mae Bornia and Alliah Ragunton, who won co-MVPs on top of the championship.

SWIMMING

Men’s swimming – Ateneo de Manila University

The Ateneo Blue Eagles sustained their swimming supremacy for the eighth consecutive time, topping the men’s division with 8 gold, 11 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

Phillip Joaquin Santos picked up his second MVP award in his collegiate career as he snatched six medals out of seven events for Ateneo.

Women’s swimming – University of the Philippines

The UP Varsity Swim Women’s Team finished with 11 gold, 8 silver, and 8 bronze medals to end up with their 21st championship in the women’s swimming division.

It was the first women’s swimming title for the Diliman-based crew since Season 79.

UP’s Quendy Fernandez was the undisputed best swimmer throughout the competition, bagging Rookie of the Year and MVP honors.

High School swimming – University of Santo Tomas

The UST Junior Tigersharks perfected a three-peat golden double as their boys’ team captured 15 golds, 14 silvers, and 13 bronzes, while the girls’ squad amassed 15 golds, 9 silvers, and 8 bronzes.

UST also housed the MVPs of both divisions as Renz Santos and Patricia Santor won the honors for the boys’ and girls’ tournaments, respectively.

ATHLETICS

Men’s athletics – National University

National University edged out the University of the Philippines in a tight battle for the Season 86 athletics title.

NU bagged 6 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze medals for a total of 312.5 points, 10.5 points more than UP’s, which boasted the tournament’s MVP Alhryan Labita.

Women’s athletics – De La Salle University

De La Salle University made history in Season 86’s athletics competition, earning its first ever women’s championship with 7 gold, 6 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

Season MVP Bernalyn Bejoy lifted the Lady Green Trackers with 4 golds, resetting the league-records in the 400m, 400m hurdles, and the 800m race.

Boys’ athletics – Adamson University

Adamson successfully defended its high school athletics title with a dominant 13-gold, 10-silver, 6-bronze performance in Season 86.

The 19-year-old Hussein Loraña led the Baby Falcons with 6 gold and 1 bronze medals to steamroll the competition.

Girls’ athletics – University of Santo Tomas

Just like Adamson in the boys’ side, the UST Junior Female Tracksters completed their back-to-back title bid with 13 gold, 10 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

However, it was UE’s Jyzel Mae Gabriel who took home the MVP award after the Junior Lady Warriors’ notable last-gasp showing in the tournament.

CHEERDANCE

Cheerdance competition – Far Eastern University

In a video game-inspired performance, Far Eastern University scored 702.5 points in an excellent display of finesse to capture the Season 86 cheerdance championship.

With the least deductions in the score card, FEU outpointed the then-defending champion NU by just 5.5 points for its fourth overall title in the sport.

JUDO

Men’s judo – University of the Philippines

The UP Fighting Maroons won their first judo title after 16 years, finishing with 5 golds, 3 silvers, and 4 bronzes to end up with 48 points, 12 more than second-place finisher UST.

World grappling champion Fierre Afan’s showing turned out to be the highlight of UP’s title run, ruling the lightweight division (-73 kg) in an impressive final matchup against UST’s Edward Figueroa.

Meanwhile, UP’s Jayvee Ferrer starred in the half-middleweight (-81 kg) for the MVP award.

Women’s judo – University of the East

University of the East bagged 4 gold, 1 silver, and 6 bronze medals to defend its UAAP judo crown for the third consecutive season.

Joemarie Rafael took the MVP honors after topping the half-lightweight category (-52 kg) for the Lady Red Warriors.

TAEKWONDO

Men’s taekwondo – National University

Despite the absence of Olympian Kurt Barbosa, National University picked up its fifth straight UAAP taekwondo title after outduelingUST.

With the two squads still sporting identical records, season MVP Nusair Lao, Sturdy Gilbuena, and Carl Ayaton salvaged NU’s five-peat title hopes.

Women’s taekwondo – University of Santo Tomas

The UST Lady Tiger Jins squeaked past the NU Lady Bulldogs in a tightly contested championship match to secure their second straight women’s taekwondo title.

It was UST’s 13th overall title as Angel Mae Lorbes delivered the finishing blow in the final match to catapult the Tiger Jins to the championship.

High school taekwondo – National University-Nazareth School

National University snagged its first-ever UAAP taekwondo championship after dominating all five matches in one day.

NU housed season MVP Melbourne Lustradow, who bagged four medals in the 55-63 kg category.

Poomsae – University of Santo Tomas

The UST Poomsae Jins recaptured the title they lost in the previous season, hauling 2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medals.

Chelsea Tacay starred in the tournament, winning the MVP honors after topping the female category.

FENCING

Men’s and women’s fencing – University of the East

University of the East remained the standard of UAAP fencing, winning the men’s, women’s, and high school divisions of the tournament.

Filled with lopsided affairs throughout the tournament, UE leaned on three-time MVP Queen Dalmacio as she dominated the sabre event.

Meanwhile, back-to-back MVP Collei Felipe led the UE men’s 10-peat campaign, ruling the individual and team foil events.

High school fencing – University of the East

In the high school division, Louis Shoemaker won MVP honors, ruling the individual and team foil events en route to the boys’ sweep of the competition.

On the other hand, Opao Catantan lifted the UE girls through gold-medal performances in the individual foil and sabre events to gain the MVP nod.

Ongoing tournaments: volleyball, football, baseball, softball.

– Rappler.com