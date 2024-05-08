Refuse to lose: Finals-bound Owa Retamar gives self perfect graduation gift

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NU star setter Owa Retamar rises as a key piece anew in the Bulldogs dynasty's ninth straight UAAP men's volleyball finals appearance, one day before graduating from his Financial Management course

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs dynasty continues to stand strong in UAAP men’s volleyball after clinching its ninth straight finals appearance off a tight four-set ouster of the feisty La Salle Green Spikers on Wednesday, May 8.

Once again leading that charge is star setter Owa Retamar, who made sure his next couple of days will be something he remembers for life.

Not only did the 22-year-old standout rise to his second straight finals with a 21-excellent set, 5-block effort, but he is set to shine anew on Thursday, May 9, as he graduates from his Financial Management course.

For Retamar, winning was the only option for himself and the Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m the kind of player who hates to lose, so every game is really important for me, especially now that it’s my final year and I graduate tomorrow,” he said in Filipino. “Tomorrow has to be a good day for me and [fellow graduating player] Nico [Almendras], so we brought our team to a great result.”

Despite some rocky stretches throughout the season, including falling in a sweep in its first game against UST and being forced to a second-seed playoff against La Salle, NU is now again a favorite to win its sixth men’s volleyball championship against either top-ranked FEU or No. 4 UST.

Head coach Dante Alinsunurin, who is set for a volleyball finals double-duty stint with NU and the PVL’s Choco Mucho, is simply thankful that the Bulldogs’ fortunes eventually turned for the better.

“This season, it has really been a difficult climb to the finals, but of course, credit still goes to the players and coaching staff who have been supporting us all throughout the season,” said the four-time UAAP champion coach in Filipino.

“We keep on telling them to keep that desire in what we want to achieve this season. I’m thankful that at least, we’re able to get to the finals again.” – Rappler.com