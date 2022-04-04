LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball games – April 5

Fans will finally be in the stands to witness UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball action on Tuesday, April 5

MANILA, Philippines – As the league opens its doors to fans for the first time in more than two years, UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball action heats up on Tuesday, April 5, with another packed quadruple-header.

La Salle (3-1) vs UST (2-2)

In the first game with live audience back, the La Salle Green Archers will look to rebound from their bitter loss to rival Ateneo Blue Eagles as they face the UST Growling Tigers at 10 am.

Expect Justine Baltazar, who was limited to just 5 points in their previous outing, to deliver a much-better performance for the Green Archers, while also getting contributions from Mark Nonoy, Evan Nelle, and do-it-all big man Michael Phillips.

Meanwhile, the surging Growling Tigers will need Sherwin Concepcion, Joshua Fontanilla, and Paul Manalang to shoot the lights out once again as they try to push their winning streak to three games.

UP (3-1) vs Adamson (1-3)

Like the Growling Tigers, the UP Fighting Maroons aim to continue their hot run as they take on the Adamson Soaring Falcons at 1 pm.

After losing to the Blue Eagles in their season opener, the Fighting Maroons have now won three straight, thanks to the offensive firepower of their loaded core of Ricci Rivero, CJ Cansino, Carl Tamayo, and Zavier Lucero.

On the other side, point guard Jerom Lastimosa will need more help from his teammates as the Soaring Falcons hope to snap their two-game losing skid.

FEU (1-3) vs UE (0-4)

At 4 pm, the FEU Tamaraws will try to get back on the winning track as they collide with the UE Red Warriors.

Expect the league’s top scorer RJ Abarrientos to lead the charge anew for the struggling Tamaraws, who haven’t won a game since their 25-point beatdown of the Growling Tigers on opening day.

The Red Warriors, on the other hand, will bank on the backcourt duo of Harvey Pagsanjan and Clint Escamis as they continue their quest for a breakthrough win this season.

Ateneo (4-0) vs NU (2-2)

Finally, the Ateneo Blue Eagles will look to keep their unbeaten run going as they clash with the NU Bulldogs at 7 pm.

Dave Ildefonso, the leading scorer of the Blue Eagles with 13.5 points per game, will surely be a marked man in this main event matchup as he goes up against his former school NU, his older brother Shaun, and his father Danny, who is part of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff, for the first time.

Meanwhile, John Lloyd Clemente and Michael Malonzo will have to deliver huge numbers once again for the Bulldogs if they want to pull off an upset of the Blue Eagles and hand the defending champions their first loss since October 2018. – Rappler.com