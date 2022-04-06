LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball games – April 7

UP and La Salle battle for solo second place, while Ateneo looks to stretch its unbeaten run to six games in UAAP Season 84

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament rolls along on Thursday, April 7, with another action-packed quadruple-header!

UP (4-1) vs DLSU (4-1)

At 10 am, the UP Fighting Maroons will put their four-game winning streak on the line against fellow powerhouse La Salle Green Archers in a battle for solo second place.

The Fighting Maroons will need the solid core of Ricci Rivero, Zav Lucero, CJ Cansino, Carl Tamayo, and Malick Diouf to deliver their usual numbers in this highly anticipated clash as they try to keep their run in Season 84 going.

Meanwhile, the Green Archers will look to ride on the hot hands of Justine Baltazar, who exploded for 20 points in their previous outing, as they try to start a new winning streak this season.

NU (2-3) vs UST (2-3)

In the next game at 1 pm, the NU Bulldogs and the UST Growling Tigers collide in another matchup between two teams that have identical records.

Led by the trio of Reyland Torres, John Lloyd Clemente, and Janjan Felicilda, the Bulldogs came up with a gritty performance against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their last game and they will look to sustain this high level of play and translate it into a victory against the Growling Tigers.

UST, meanwhile, will need the duo of Joshua Fontanilla and Nic Cabanero to shoot the lights out once again as it hopes to bounce back from its loss to La Salle and return to the win column.

Ateneo (5-0) vs UE (0-5)

At 4 pm, the Ateneo Blue Eagles will look to stretch their unbeaten run in Season 84 to six games as they face the winless UE Red Warriors.

Expect the 1-2 punch of Dave Ildefonso and Ange Kouame, who tallied 14 and 12 points, respectively, against the Bulldogs, to show the way anew for the loaded Blue Eagles.

On the other side, Harvey Pagsanjan will have to do the heavy lifting for the Red Warriors once more as they hope to pull off an upset of the defending champions and notch their first win of the season.

FEU (2-3) vs Adamson (1-4)

Finally, at 7 pm, the FEU Tamaraws will shoot for their second straight win as they take on the Adamson Soaring Falcons.

The Tamaraws will hope for another red-hot shooting display from Xyrus Torres and a monster double-double outing from Emman Ojuola as they hope to capture back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The Soaring Falcons, on the other hand, will expect a huge bounce-back performance from Jerom Lastimosa, who failed to convert on a potential game-winning three-pointer in their previous match against the Fighting Maroons.

– Rappler.com