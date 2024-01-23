US NCAA Div. II player Miguel Yniguez adds further depth to loaded UP

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COMING SOON. New UP recruit Miguel Yniguez (R) poses for a photo with UP Office of Athletics and Sports Development Bo Perasol (C).

The UP Fighting Maroons' title redemption bid continues on the recruitment path as Fil-Am wing Miguel Yniguez confirms his commitment for UAAP Season 88 and beyond

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) does not plan to endure another lengthy title drought in the UAAP men’s basketball.

More than a month after falling to the La Salle Green Archers in a thrilling three-game Season 86 finals series, the Fighting Maroons are back on the recruitment path, securing Fil-Am forward Miguel Yniguez for Season 88 and beyond.

“We’re looking forward to the contributions that Miguel can give us. We saw for a while now that he can be a big help for our team, so it’s good that his commitment is sure now,” UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said in Filipino.

This recruitment rebound comes just two weeks after highly touted guard Jared Bahay de-committed from the Maroons program, with UP citing “outside forces” as the reason.

Yniguez, a 6-foot-5 shooter who last played for San Francisco State of the US NCAA Division II, will have to sit out Season 87 before being eligible for a maximum of four more years starting 2025.

He, however, has already played with the Maroons in the Pinoyliga Cup, an off-season tournament where eligibility rules are much more relaxed.

His arrival will boost a loaded Maroons squad that boasts the likes of Francis Lopez, Harold Alarcon, Gerry Abadiano, Terrence Fortea, and Season 87 transferees Gani Stevens, Chris Hubilla, and new foreign student-athlete Dikachi Udodo – assuming the aforementioned keep their commitments.

Also on board for Season 87 and beyond are other intriguing prospects such as Chicco Briones, Luis Pablo, Seven Gagate, and Mark Belmonte.

UP last won the men’s basketball championship in Season 84 in 2022 – its first since 1986. – Rappler.com