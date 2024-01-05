Jared Bahay turns back on UP Maroons commitment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HIGH SCHOOL SENSATION. Jared Bahay in action for Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu during the 2023 NBTC National Finals.

The UP Maroons say ‘outside forces have intervened’ as Cebuano high school standout Jared Bahay decommits from the UAAP basketball powerhouse

MANILA, Philippines – Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu high school standout Jared Bahay has taken a step back and decommitted from the University of the Philippines, the men’s basketball team announced on Friday, January 5.

Bahay, who recently led the Magis Eagles to a successful title defense in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) Season 23, reneged on his well-publicized commitment last March 2023 due to what team officials described as “outside forces.”

“In the last two years, the UP MBT and Jared Bahay have developed a special relationship. We envisioned a common future with Jared handling the reins of a championship-caliber team. We believed in his immense talent and capacity to lead,” said UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol.

“However, not all things go according to plan. Although we have remained in our commitment to Jared, outside forces have intervened for him to have a change of heart.”

According to Perasol, State U respects Bahay’s change of plans even as there is no official word yet where the teenage prospect is headed to next.

However, sources say that the dynamic scoring guard is likely headed to the Ateneo Blue Eagles, with UAAP defending champion De La Salle also expressing interest.

The Blue Eagles already nabbed Bahay’s former teammates Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro, with the former making his collegiate debut in UAAP Season 86.

During the recent championship series between SHS-Ateneo and the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers, Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin was reportedly spotted watching when the Magis Eagles completed a three-peat.

In the championship-clinching Game 3, Bahay ended up with 14 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, and a block in SHS-Ateneo’s 58-55 win, earning Finals Most Valuable Player honors.

At 5-foot-11, Bahay stood tall among all high school players in the country as the top-ranked player of the National Basketball Training Centre (NBTC) 24 list. — Rappler.com