Pat Aquino, engineer of Lady Bulldogs dynasty, hopes NU sustains streak

DYNASTY. The NU Lady Bulldogs are gunning for their seventh straight UAAP championship.

Pat Aquino, who coached the NU Lady Bulldogs from 2014 to 2021, sees the 111 straight wins set by the University of Connecticut Huskies as the next target for his former squad

MANILA, Philippines – With the NU Lady Bulldogs’ win streak eclipsing the century mark, former head coach Patrick Aquino hopes that the team can surpass the 111-game standard set by the University of Connecticut in 2017.

Aquino, who helmed the dynastic collegiate squad from 2014 to 2021, credited his successor, Aris Dimaunahan, for admirably steering NU to sustained success.

“I know the pressure is on him to lead the girls and the program to the goal that we’re having and I’m just proud of coach Aris, the girls, and the management for continuing the streak, and hopefully, get that 112,” Aquino told Rappler.

“That’s the ultimate goal. I wish it would continue whatever happens,” he added.

The UConn Huskies, the most accomplished women’s basketball program in the United States’ NCAA Division 1, went undefeated from November 23, 2014 until April 1, 2017.

Their streak snapped during the NCAA Women’s Final Four when Mississippi State’s Morgan William drilled the buzzer-beating jumper to down UConn, 66-64.

Former UAAP MVP Jack Animam, who helped steer the Lady Bulldogs to five straight UAAP titles, also believes that the team is deep enough to continue their winning ways for an extended period.

“As this season goes, I mean, the team’s just gonna get better. And I’m excited,” raved Animam in a previous interview.

“I don’t think they’ve reached their full potential yet, because most of them, almost all of them, do not play big minutes, no preseason games,” she added. “It’s like they’re playing for the first time, we’ll see come the second round, I’m so excited.”

With the streak now at 104, the Lady Bulldogs can surpass the Huskies if they make it to the women’s basketball finals and sweep their opponents for their seventh consecutive championship. – Rappler.com