UAAP juniors MVP frontrunner Jumamoy commits to stay with NU

YOUNG GUN. Reinhard Jumamoy hopes to bring his all-around play to the seniors division.

NU boasts an even more stacked backcourt as Reinhard Jumamoy, the Bullpups star poised to capture the UAAP juniors MVP, decides to join the school’s seniors squad

MANILA, Philippines – Reinhard Jumamoy, the UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball MVP frontrunner, has committed to stay with National University for his collegiate stint.

The Bullpups star said on Friday, March 10, that he sees himself playing under the system of NU seniors team coach Jeff Napa.

“I hope to bring leadership as a point guard; and I believe that college is harder, so I aim going to prepare for it,” said Jumamoy after the Bullpups ended their title defense in a 71-65 loss to Far Eastern University-Diliman in their do-or-die semifinal match.

“I am confident that [the coaching staff] can guide me to the next level.”

Jumamoy displayed his wares in his lone high school season, averaging a team-high 18.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 2.8 steals through the eliminations to amass a league-leading 102.5 statistical points, the yardstick for the UAAP MVP race.

The guard also towed the third-seeded Bullpups to a rubber match against the second seed Baby Tamaraws in Game 1 of the semifinals, where he fired 30 points on 57% shooting, hauled 13 rebounds, and dished out 8 assists in the 93-82 win.

In his final game, he dropped 19 markers, collected 11 caroms, and posted 6 steals as the Bullpups ended their nine-year successive run to the finals.

Napa felt grateful to acquire a guard who can provide maturity to a young squad suddenly stacked at the backcourt.

Jumamoy is set to join Steve Nash Enriquez, Kean Baclaan, and fellow newcomer LA Casinillo in a team that saw its UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball run end in the semifinals against UP.

“We are very happy and thankful to Reinhard and his family for choosing to stay with the NU program,” said Napa.

“This is a big thing for NU, because this will help continue our desire to be considered one of the ‘big boys.’”

Jumamoy, ranked third in the National Basketball Training Center’s NBTC 24 list, will have his swan song at the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals – which will gather some of the country’s top high school players – from March 15 to 19 at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Cebuano floor general will also participate under Team Hustle in the tournament’s All-Star Game on March 19. – Rappler.com