La Salle caps off dominant Season 85 with reverse sweep of NU for 12th title

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers are back on top of the UAAP women’s volleyball landscape after pulling off a Season 85 title-winning reverse sweep over the NU Lady Bulldogs, 19-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-10, on Sunday, May 14.

With the win, the vaunted Lady Spikers are now 12-time UAAP champions, all under legendary head coach Ramil de Jesus.

Rookie MVP Angel Canino steered the La Salle offense anew with 19 points while fellow standout rookie Shevana Laput added 12 points.

Two-time reigning 1st Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate provided the finishing touches in the heart-stopping fifth-set charge to complete the five-set turnaround, nullifying Alyssa Solomon’s 34-point explosion.

Captain Mars Alba was named Finals MVP after a 16 excellent-set outing in the clincher.

NU now heads back to the drawing board as it is set to lose captain Pricess Robles, former Best Libero Jen Nierva, and setter Joyme Cagande. – Rappler.com