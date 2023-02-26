Angel Canino-led La Salle escapes UST in cardiac 5-set affair

La Salle super rookie Angel Canino immediately proves her worth after leading the Lady Spikers in a nail-biting five-set win over fellow contender UST Golden Tigresses

MANILA, Philippines – The first five-set match of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament delivered in spades and then some as the La Salle Lady Spikers escaped the UST Golden Tigresses, 25-20, 16-25, 25-8, 25-15, 16-14, at the jampacked Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, February 26.

Super rookie Angel Canino immediately lived up to the lofty hype in her first seniors’ division game with a team-high 18 points off 16 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace, while Jolina dela Cruz scattered a triple-double of 14 points, 10 excellent digs, and 10 excellent receptions.

After trading blowouts and momentum across multiple sets, both teams finally tightened up in the decider as UST seized a 7-6 lead off a 4-0 blitz, ending with a Fifi Sharma overreach error.

UST stayed ahead late in the set, 13-12, off a booming Janna Torres quick attack, before an unfazed Dela Cruz responded with back-to-back hits for the 14-13 La Salle match point.

Although Leila Cruz extended the game off a late attack error, the Tigresses’ game-long error-prone habit reared its ugly head at the very end as a Milena Alessandrini service error and Eya Laure attack error gifted the win over to the Lady Spikers.

“It’s really intense. What happened were just breaks of the game, so anyone could have won there,” said La Salle interim coach Noel Orcullo in Filipino. “But we got lucky as the breaks went our way.”

Laure paced the heartbreaking loss with a game-high 19 points off 17 attacks, while Alessandrini – in her first UAAP game after a three-year ACL injury layoff – added 10 points.

La Salle shoots for a quick winning streak on Wednesday, March 1, 4 pm, as it takes on the UP Fighting Maroons, while UST aims to vent its ire on the new-look FEU Lady Tamaraws at 12 pm.

UAAP | WATCH:



La Salle Lady Spikers interim head coach Noel Orcullo and super rookie Angel Canino share their thoughts after a nerve-wracking win over the UST Golden Tigresses.#UAAPSeason85 pic.twitter.com/EwoFrU9gej — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) February 26, 2023

– Rappler.com