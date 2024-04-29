MVP candidate Angge Poyos not after individual award, keeps eye on UAAP crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SCORER. Angge Poyos in action for the UST Golden Tigresses in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament.

Angge Poyos says the UAAP Season 86 crown is at the top of her list as the UST Golden Tigresses enter the Final Four with hopes of ending a 14-year championship drought

MANILA, Philippines – A stellar run with the UST Golden Tigresses has put Angge Poyos in the running to become just the third rookie to win MVP in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament.

NU Bulldogs star Bella Belen and La Salle Lady Spikers ace Angel Canino were the only two other players to achieve the feat.

Be that as it may, Poyos’ focus is on the bigger picture.

Poyos said the Season 86 crown is at the top of her list as the Tigresses enter the Final Four with a twice-to-beat bonus after beating the Lady Spikers at the end of the elimination round to secure the second seed.

The high-scoring Poyos dropped 22 points in the four-set win over the defending champions on Saturday, April 27 – a performance that earned her “MVP” chants from UST hopefuls.

“I have no expectations to get the award. That is just a bonus. The important thing for me is the championship. That has been our goal this season,” said Poyos in Filipino.

Poyos ended the elimination round as the second-leading scorer in the entire league with 290 points, just a point behind the record of fellow super rookie Casiey Dongallo of the UE Lady Warriors.

Her scoring will be crucial as the Tigresses look to complete their season sweep of the third seed Lady Spikers when they meet in the Final Four on Sunday, May 5, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A win on Sunday will propel UST to its first finals appearance since Season 81 in 2019 and push the Tigresses closer to winning their first championship since Season 72 in 2010.

In the other Final Four pairing, top seed NU aims to make quick work of fourth seed FEU Lady Tamaraws on Saturday, May 4, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com