Mark Striegl falls anew in UFC, suffers KO loss to Chas Kelly

Filipino-American Mark Striegl continues to struggle as he absorbs another knockout loss in his second UFC appearance

MANILA, Philippines – Mark “Mugen” Striegl continues to struggle inside the octagon as he absorbed another knockout loss, this time against the veteran fighter Chas “The Scrapper” Kelly in UFC Fight Night: Hill vs. Walker at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 19 (Sunday, February 20, Manila time)

The Filipino-American Striegl (18-4, 1NC), who came from a 51-second loss against Said Nurmagomedov in his UFC debut in 2020, dropped in the two-minute mark of the second round.

Kelly turned the fight into a grappling match and completely outwrestled Striegl in the first round. Striegl, then, tried to showcase his striking in the second round but quickly folded against the American fighter after taking a nasty left elbow and a right knee.

Striegl has yet to win another fight after racking up four straight wins prior to his UFC stint. Meanwhile, Kelly is already looking to hang up his gloves after winning his last two bouts.

“I wanna go out on my own terms,” Kelly said. “It’s hard, my body is not holding up the way it used to. It feels wonderful. If they offer me something interesting, maybe I’ll consider it. But I want to do some grappling, I wanna focus on a different career.”

In the main event, No. 12 ranked light heavyweight fighter Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (10-1, 1NC) did not disappoint in his first UFC headliner as he finished No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker (18-7) with a vicious first-round knockout.

Both fighters came out swinging but Hill’s well-timed, right-hand counter found the perfect spot and put Walker to sleep.

“I just want to come out here and show what I can do,” said Hill, who won his last two fights right after absorbing his first career loss against Paul Craig. – Rappler.com